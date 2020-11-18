SARASOTA — Arts Plus, a weekly arts and culture series on PBS, will be showcasing a January 2019 Art Battle International that took place in Sarasota.
The live painting competition took place at Selby Library through the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County. WEDU created the segment.
“The Alliance is pleased to announced that the Sarasota Art Battle segment on WEDU Arts Plus has been picked up by the Major Markets Group which is comprised of around 30 of the largest PBS stations in the country,” it said.
The Art Battle has been seen in Boston, Washington, D.C., New York and Los Angeles.
The segment is available at bit.ly/3pv1Dqg
