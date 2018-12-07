Peace River Picklers welcome Canadians

Susan McKittrick, back row left, and Frances Gammie, second row left, of the Peace River Picklers pickleball club recently held a pickleball class for a group of 16 visiting French Canadians. “They were new to the game,” says Gammie. “We had translators, and everything went smoothly. It was the first time I’ve ever had a full class of Frenchmen.”
