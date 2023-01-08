PUNTA GORDA — It’s snowbirds’ first stop after landing in Punta Gorda; the first place you take visiting friends and relatives.
Then, one day, Peace River Seafood became Peace River Seafood & Botanicals. After Hurricane Ian, a big banner went up announcing: “Kratom Sold Here.”
“People were upset,” said co-owner Kelly Beall. “This is their second home, and they don’t like change.
“But they’re not losing Peace River Seafood. They can still come eat crabs. We’ve just added some new things that might make their life better.”
Peace River Seafood, that 1926 cracker-house-turned-restaurant on U.S. 17, run by Jimmy and Kelly Beall for the past 20 years, was always a local boat-to-table icon.
From their own crabbing boats and a back-lot warehouse, they sold blue crabs, Gulf shrimp and Apalachicola Bay oysters.
You couldn’t get fresher. Cut out the middleman, support the commercial fishing industry and serve the best seafood around.
But Hurricane Ian destroyed refrigeration units on their warehouse roof, in turn destroying the Bealls’ ability to store as many crabs as they used to.
Now they buy from other crabbers and fishermen.
“And soon the river isn’t going to support fishing,” said Kelly. “Things aren’t the same. We had to reinvent ourselves.”
In need of something to sell after the hurricane, the Bealls turned to a long-held dream.
They converted the restaurant interior to retail sales of kratom, CBD and botanicals — a direction they’d begun three years ago amid growing public interest in nonalcoholic drinks.
Back then, they began with kratom-infused concoctions called Beall Remedies, promising pain relief, relaxation or mood elevation. Today they sell pre-rolleds, elixirs, tinctures, creams and drinks using organic kava, kratom or CBD from their own 10-acre hemp farm and sources like Infusion Botanicals in Largo and Cape Coral’s Botanical Brewing Co.
At Peace River today, you’ll likely find Kelly advising clients on how to deal with swollen lymph nodes or arthritis pain, while Jimmy’s up at 3:30 a.m. to tend his 10-acre craft hemp farm.
There are still crab-cracking picnic tables on the porch, on the sundeck and at the lake, still seafood on the menu and in an onsite seafood market. But the interior has become a botanical apothecary.
A chill seating area on the porch leaves more room for entertainment like open mic night and acoustic guitar. Reiki and yoga classes will start soon on Sundays and Mondays.
“The hurricane gave us a chance at renewal,” Kelly said. “The storm destroyed our kitchen and the fryers are gone, but that’s not the end of the world. We still have crabs, shrimp and clams.
“I just want the next 20 years here to be healthier, focusing on a more anti-inflammatory menu, alternative medicine and stuff that’s going to help people.
“We always wanted to do this, but sometimes something has to happen in order for you to.
“That’s exactly what Ian was.”
Peace River Seafood & Botanicals, 941-505-8440, 5337 Duncan Road, Punta Gorda, is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. O = outside seating available.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
