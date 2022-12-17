Peace River Wildlife Center Executive Director Callie Stahl and Riley Taylor check out some of the new features of the newly rebuilt enclosures at the center. Due to the destruction by Hurricane Ian, many of the enclosures had to be rebuilt and were on display for guests, staff and friends at the Peace River Wildlife Center’s grand reopening on Friday.
Bella, a great horned owl and educational ambassador for the Peace River Wildlife Center, was front and center for the guests, friends, and staff at the Peace River Wildlife Center’s grand reopening on Friday.
Peace River Wildlife Center rescue volunteer Barb Taylor discusses with Candace Ingram and Bill Williams, details about the care that “Bella” a great horned owl, receives at the Peace River Wildlife Center’s Grand Reopening, Ponce de Leon Park, on Friday.
Peace River Wildlife Center Executive Director Callie Stahl and Riley Taylor check out some of the new features of the newly rebuilt enclosures at the center. Due to the destruction by Hurricane Ian, many of the enclosures had to be rebuilt and were on display for guests, staff and friends at the Peace River Wildlife Center’s grand reopening on Friday.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Bella, a great horned owl and educational ambassador for the Peace River Wildlife Center, was front and center for the guests, friends, and staff at the Peace River Wildlife Center’s grand reopening on Friday.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Mark Williams and Nathan Joseph enjoy appetizers during the Peace River Wildlife Center’s grand reopening at Ponce de Leon Park, Punta Gorda, on Friday.
SUN PHOTOs BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Peace River Wildlife Center rescue volunteer Barb Taylor discusses with Candace Ingram and Bill Williams, details about the care that “Bella” a great horned owl, receives at the Peace River Wildlife Center’s Grand Reopening, Ponce de Leon Park, on Friday.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Peace River Wildlife Center Development Director Saara Ullery and PWRC rescue volunteer Jerry Platt welcome long-time supporter, Donna Worthley.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Peace River Wildlife Center rescue volunteer Jennifer Huber provides refreshments to Denise Macalsky and Greg Macalsky during the Peace River Wildlife Center’s grand reopening.
PUNTA GORDA — Guests, staff, volunteers and friends of the Peace River Wildlife Center attended the “Grand Reopening” celebration at the Peace River Wildlife Center’s Education Center on Friday.
Entertainment, complimentary appetizers and an opportunity to see the center’s “educational ambassadors” Orion, Bella and Luna, were enjoyed by more than 100 supporters during the event.
With newly rebuilt enclosures, the PWRC Education Center, at Ponce de Leon Park, is returning to its goal of providing care for dozens of birds and wildlife.
With the help of residents, rescue volunteers and Charlotte County Animal Control, about 2,500 injured, orphaned or displaced Florida native wildlife animals are rescued and admitted annually to the PRWC, and that number grows every year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.