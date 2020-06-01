Despite the fact that no violent protests were reported in the area Monday, some businesses, such as Aldi in Murdock, took precautions by boarding up. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, however, sent an alert Monday evening that it was not advising businesses to close, despite false rumors to the contrary. Several small, peaceful demonstrations were seen throughout the day in Charlotte and North Port.
SEE PAGE 1B FOR MORE.
