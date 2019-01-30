Pedal and Play Returns
Bicyclists of all skill-levels are invited to Punta Gorda, on March 22 and March 23, to Pedal and Play in Paradise. Participants have four bicycle rides to choose from on Saturday, March 23: 15-mile, 30-mile, 62-mile and a 10-mile Mystery Ride. The two-day event is hosted by TEAM Punta Gorda and The Isles Yacht Club.
It begins March 22 at the Laishley Park Pavilions next to the city marina where riders can check in, pick up their event goody bags, and then join Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik for his informative “Here and There” ride. Later, there is an after ride social hour at the Laishley Park Pavilions for free hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine. Saturday begins with a pre-ride welcome breakfast and free yoga. After they ride, cyclists have free massages, free ice cream, free lunch, free beer and wine for those of legal drinking age, live music and much more. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and TEAM Punta Gorda’s bicycle initiatives.
For more information, visit www.pedalandplayinparadise.com.
Fundraiser for SWFL Honor Flight
SouthWest Florida Honor Flight Fundraiser including dinner, music and dancing, will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Eagles Club, 23111 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Cost is $20 per person. For more information, contact Sharon Robinson at 941-468-0551.
Kids Home Tour 2019
The Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2 and includes a showcase of six homes and a garden in and around Punta Gorda and the new Carmelo’s restaurant. Sponsored by Beyond Ourselves, the community service arm of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, all proceeds from the tour benefit the children of Charlotte County. In a Decade of Giving, the organization has donated more than $329,000 to local charities. Tickets are available online at www.beyondourselves.islessites.com.
Art in the Park
The Libraries and History Division will present Highwaymen Art in the Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., on Feb. 19-20 at Bayshore Live Oak Park, 23157 Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte.
This two-hour workshop starts with a presentation on the story of the Florida Highwaymen and their connection to Charlotte County. No painting experience required. Participation is free, but registration is required due to limited seating and materials.
For more information, contact Crystal Diff, program coordinator, at 941-629-7278 or Crystal.Diff@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
NARFE meeting scheduled
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194, Peace River, will meet on Feb. 5, at the Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. Lunch can be ordered from the menu at 11 a.m. with a presentation at noon. This month’s program will feature Punta Gorda Chief Planner Mitchell Austin who will present Punta Gorda’s Future — A Virtual Reality Tour showing the build-out of the city and discussing how current land development regulations will determine building height, sidewalk setbacks and other aspects.
This meeting is open to all Active and Retired Federal Employees, Survivor Annuitants and their guests. For more information, call 571-259-4280.
‘Bach to Bacharach’
The Charlotte Chorale, accompanied by a select group of symphonic musicians, will perform a selection of masterworks by five monumental composers covering a span of more than 300 years. The March 2 concert is the second of a three-concert series performed by The Charlotte Chorale under the expert direction of William Dederer.
The “Bach to Bacharach” Concert will be performed at 4 p.m. on March 2, at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Reserved seat tickets are available at a price of $25 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. Visa/Mastercard accepted. For more information, visit www.charlottechorale.com.
Sweetheart Ball set
The Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host the Sweetheart Ball at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9. Enjoy a champagne toast, dinner, drinks, dancing to music from The Kollections, and silent auction. Tickets are $100 per person and may be purchased at www.thesweetheartball.com. Proceeds benefit Crossroads Hope Academy.
Temple Shalom Gala
Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic invites you to the 2019 Temple Shalom Gala Art Auction fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Kingsway Country Club, 13625 SW Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy. Live and silent auctions, door prizes, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer, cash bar. Featuring art to purchase in all media and price ranges. Admission is $36 per person, $65 per couple. For more information, contact Carol Roark, 941-626-3890, or croark29@icloud.com.
Wine and Cheese reception
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host a wine and cheese reception from 5 p.m. to 7 :30 p.. on Feb. 19, to support local arts and humanities and meet the artist of the month, Henry “Hank” August. He is a self taught artist and has been painting oils for over 40 years. For more information visit kays-ponger.com, or call 941-639-1133.
Casino bus trip
Dave and Joyce Sloma are organizing an Immokalee Casino bus trip to Benefit St. Mary Academy, helping children with special needs. There will be two departures on Feb. 11, 9 a.m. from Wal-Mart, Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte parking lot and 9 a.m. from Wal-Mart, Jones Loop Circle, Punta Gorda parking lot. Return trip will be approximately 5 p.m. The event is open to the public with a donation of $25 per person. Prepaid reservations accepted no later than Feb. 6. All profits will be used to meet the needs for the students. For more information, call 941-624-0550.
Florida Elks Youth Camp 2019
Once again the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is providing a week of summer camp, for boys and girls age 9 thru 13. Camp week will be from June 9-15, 2019. There is no charge to the campers and the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 will be providing the transportation to and from the camp located in Umatilla, Florida. The application period began Nov. 1, 2018. All must apply online @ www.feyc.org and click on “parents.”
Funk Fest
Southwest Florida’s largest and most sought after music festival is on slate to take place Feb 15-16 in downtown Punta Gorda. The 10th anniversary celebration starts on Feb. 15 with the gates opening at 4 p.m. and music going till 11:30 p.m. On Feb. 16, the festival kicks into high gear with 10 bands on two huge stages.
There will be a food truck village and vendors from all over. Tickets start at $25 with many options including VIP that has its own private tent and bathrooms and includes free domestic and craft beers along with free boutique wine. For more information, go to funkfestpuntagorda.com or call 941-268-1110.
Lecture series
A month-long series of lectures will highlight the Florida Gulf Coast University Herald Court Centre’s commemoration of Black History Month. Beginning Monday, Feb. 4 and continuing through each Monday in the month, the lectures will span subjects both national and local. James Abraham will discuss the legacy of Frederick Douglass, black athletes and protests, the genesis of the Civil War, and race and class in Southwest Florida.
The schedule includes:
Feb. 4: Frederick Douglass in the #Metoo Era
Feb. 11: The Black Activist-Athlete
Feb. 18: Slavery Caused the Civil War
Feb. 25: Race and Class in Southwest Florida
Each lecture, which will run from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., will include time for questions. Abraham will also provide a reading list for each lecture.
Admission for the four-series lecture is $50. Individual cost per lecture is $15. For more information, contact FGCU’s Herald Court Centre at 941-505-0130.
Tennis with a Heart
The 15th annual Tennis with a Heart Tournament benefiting The Homeless Coalition and The Charlotte County Family YMCA is set at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 for the Kick-Off Party at the Charlotte County Family YMCA located at 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. It includes social time, a 50/50 raffle, chance auctions, cash bar and exhibition matches by local pros. Regular doubles tennis matches will be held all weekend, Feb. 9 and Feb. 10. Registration is $45 per player and includes continental breakfast and a commemorative T-shirt. Registration forms are located at The Charlotte County Family YMCA in Punta Gorda, Wrigley Tennis and The Homeless Coalition. Sponsorship Opportunities are also available for the event. For more information, contact Darcy Woods at events@cchomelesscoalition.org or 941-627-4313, Ext. 134.
Walk for the Poor
Each year, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul hosts the Walk for the Poor to raise funds and to increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in Charlotte County community. The 2019 walk will begin at 9 a.m. on Feb. 16, at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda and proceed across the northbound U.S. 41 bridge walkway. For more information, contact Maryanne Hood at 941-268-9678.
Everyday English Literacy Program
The Everyday English Literacy Program, a free program to improve English language skills for speakers of English as a second language. The aim of this program is to improve participants English language skills so that they can get good jobs, help their children with homework, increase their ability to complete banking transactions, understand doctors’ prescriptions, and eventually be able to seek citizenship. A program session will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 14, at Port Charlotte Public Library, 2280 Aaron St. Port Charlotte, following an informal gathering of the Everyday English Café. All those interested are encouraged to attend.
To volunteer or learn more, contact: Hispanic American Citizens Council at cchispanicamericancouncil@gmail.com; 941-276-3747.
Jazz on the Harbor
Jazz On The Harbor fundraiser will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 22, at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex 4500 Harbor Blvd. Port Charlotte. The Uptown Jazz Trio will entertain while enjoying an elegant buffet dinner and watch the sunset. There will be a silent auction and cork pull. Cash bar. Evening casual attire. Tickets are $75 per person. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Guardian ad Litem Foundation, which supports the Guardian ad Litem program in Charlotte County. For tickets or more information, call 941-613-3233 or visit VoicesforKids.org.
Sons of Italy
The Sons of Italy, 3725 Easy Street, Port Charlotte, will feature Elvis Presley impersonations by Anthony Cimino, “Classic Gold” group of Anthony Cimino and Jerry Morinoat. The doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m. and the show runs from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 16. A full dinner, deserts, dancing and entertainment all for $17 per person. For more information or tickets, call 941-764-9003.
March Golf Charity event
The fifth annual ARCHway Institute for Mental Health and Addictive Disorders Golf Scramble is set for March 9, at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda, starting with registration at 7 a.m. with an 8:15 a.m. shotgun scramble. Entry fee is $100. The fee includes greens fees/cart and buffet lunch following scramble. For lunch and the silent auction only, cost is $35. ARCHway is also hosting a Tennis Mixer beginning at 2 p.m. on March 8 at Twin Isles.
Half of the proceeds of this outing will benefit the CBHC (Charlotte Behavioral Health Care) in Charlotte County and the Sheriff’s Addiction Recovery Initiative to be used to help an individual who is in need of financial help for recovery. To register online for either or both events, go to www.thearchwayinstitute.org
For more information, contact Dan Stuckey at DStuckey57@hotmail.com for more information or 314-452-4982.
Bocce Tournament set
Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, will hold its 12th annual Bocce Tournament on Feb. 16. The games will begin at 9 a.m and will consist of men’s and ladies mixed teams. For a $12 donation, lunch and beverages will be provided, along with a raffle and prizes. All proceeds will go to the Elks Children’s Therapy Services. There is a sign up sheet at the Lodge for members and their guests. For more information, call 941-661-0573.
