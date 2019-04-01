NORTH PORT — Will Legacy Trail eventually run through North Port and — down the line — become a part of Florida’s Sun Trail.
That’s the hope of some who view pedestrian and bike paths as a vital connection between communities that doesn’t involve interstates or busy, sometimes dangerous, highways.
For area residents, getting outside during winter months is a treasured pastime, whether it is a walk along Venice Avenue or riding their bikes on regional trails.
The Legacy Trail starts, technically, in Venice at the Venice Train Station and currently continues on north for 10.8 miles just past the Culverhouse Nature Park trailhead.
“It’s an opportunity for exercise in a safe environment without competition of vehicles and without the exhaust,” said Roger Norman, president of Friends of The Legacy Trail.
He said riding provides other benefits as well, for social and physical needs. Most people on it are interested in health and sunshine, not speed.
“I’m just amazed at the diversity of people I meet along the trail,” he said. “The typical Legacy Trail rider is someone riding at a moderate speed.”
Many bicyclists pick up the Venetian Waterway trail that can be found at Shamrock Park in South Venice.
The wide sidewalk runs along the intracoastal waterway past Venice Airport and under Circus Bridge before picking up the longer trail.
Or, Norman points out, you can cross the Circus Bridge and head back to Caspersen Beach in Venice.
But if riders bike The Legacy Trail, it allows potential stops at city, county and state parks, including access to Oscar Scherer State Park in Osprey.
Additions to The Legacy Trail were approved in November. A ballot initiative has with supporters hoping Sarasota County will eventually fund extensions to it so it goes all the way to Payne Park in Sarasota — 18 miles from the Venice Train Station and to North Port.
Among the concepts are bringing the trail to Deer Prairie Creek in North Port and up to Warm Mineral Springs, potentially.
“The fact you could have a bike path right to Warm Mineral Springs would fit right into the philosophy of the Fountain of Youth,” Norman said.
Ultimately, The Legacy Trail may become part of the Florida Sun Trail, a path for non-motorized vehicles, runners and walkers that would extend from Tampa to Fort Myers.
The ballot initiative adds about 30 miles of “non-motorized paved multi-use trail, which potentially could become a regional connection between Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto and Charlotte counties,” the Friends group said.
Early on in future projects, The Legacy Trail would designate connectors to North Port and establish trails into the Old Florida woods of North Port Estates and possibly all the way toward North Port High School, if approved by voters.
People interested in a long-distance group ride might want to air up their tires for the Tour de North Port, an annual late-October effort by People for Trees to introduce bicyclists to the native areas of North Port.
“The Tour de North Port provides the chance for residents to enjoy those areas of North Port they might not have discovered yet,” Alice White said. “Such as Oaks Park that borders the Myakkahatchee Creek, and Estates Drive which is north of the interstate and which borders the Carlton Reserve where they may catch sight of a wild turkey or two.”
White is the president of People for Trees and stresses the annual late-October ride is not a race.
“The routes also take cyclists through some of the most natural settings of North Port featuring our beautiful oak and pine tree canopies that still epitomize the real, unspoiled Florida,” White said.
The on-road ride has routes of 15, 35 or 65 miles that start at Imagine School-North Port off Toledo Blade Boulevard.
More information on the Legacy Trail is available at www.friends ofthelegacytrail.org.
More information on Tour de North Port is available online at www.peoplefortrees.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.