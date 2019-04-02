Peeps are not just for children anymore. Just about everywhere you can find "ordinary" peeps, but there are just about every flavor possible in some places. If you look hard enough you can find the following flavors: fruit punch, flavored, pancakes & syrup, red velvet, pumpkin spice, root beer, cotton candy, blueberry, lemon, vanilla and sour watermelon. Kellogg's has even come out with Peeps breakfast cereal and International Delight has a Peep flavored coffee creamer. Remember breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Makes my teeth hurt just thinking about all that Peep flavoring. There is also Peeps lip balm flavors, Peeps micro bead pillows, and Peepza is a dessert pizza made with Peeps. And for those of you that love games, here is one that is sure to keep you laughing and cleaning up for days after. Peeps jousting consists of putting two marshmallow chicks into the microwave and seeing which one gets the biggest and therefore affects/deforms the other. We thought about playing this game in the office, but decided against it because no one wanted to clean out the microwave afterwards. An estimated 5.5 million Peeps are made daily in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania—enough peeps to circle the earth—twice! I hope that you have a wonderful week whether you are hanging out with your peeps or enjoying a peep or two with friends, have a Punta Gorgeous weekend.
