Pelican Pointe recently hosted its fourth car show — this one including more than 60 vehicles.
The cruise days traditionally included live music, food, beverages, 50-50 drawings and charity donations. But this year all that was canceled due to COVID-19.
A parade of cars was held instead. It was organized by John McKeon.
One was in March — and it was so popular, they brought a second one in May, residents Bruce Banister and Barb Turner told the Gondolier.
“What a super time the car parade was,” resident Susan Dolembo said. “It was the shot in the arm we all needed as a community. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
Marsha Laski said the car show uplifted the spirits of the community.
“I live on Highland Greens and was surprised to see how many of my neighbors came out to view the parade,” she said. “My neighbor next door has his family with him. They have two granddaughters ages around 2-5. They were so excited. It was a joy just to watch them. All my neighbors were just excited to see the cars as the little ones were. Thanks again for providing enjoyment.”
