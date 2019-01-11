PHOTO BY JOSEPH JOHN ORCHULLI II Peg Magee of Venice Wildlife Rescue watches and waits as Nokomis Firefighters approach a pelican hanging upside down from a tree attached only by fishing line. At times, the pelican lay limp, exhausted from trying to free itself ,causing onlookers to be concerned for its well-being.
