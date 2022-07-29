DETROIT — Taylor Pendrith grew up getting breaks from golf, putting the clubs away each winter in Canada.
That may have helped him when he had to miss nearly four months of competition due to a painful injury earlier this year.
Pendrith shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take a one-shot lead over Tony Finau into the weekend in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Pendrith and Finau shared the first-round lead at 8 under and will be in the final group Saturday, pairing a 31-year-old PGA Tour rookie with a 32-year-old veteran coming off his third career victory.
Pendrith is playing in his third tournament after being unable to swing a club for 12 weeks due to a broken rib, a break that reminded him of his youth.
“We have a long offseason in Canada, so I didn’t touch a club all winter basically growing up so I guess I’m kind of used to it in a way,” he said.
Pendrith said matter of factly that he can compete with the best when he’s healthy and has showed that so far at Detroit Golf Club.
No one, though, has been better than Finau lately.
The Salt Lake City native with Tongan-Samoan heritage is 32 under over his last 107 holes, including rallying from a five-shot deficit last Sunday in Minnesota to win the 3M Open by three shots.
Pendrith tried to pull away in the second round in Detroit, opening with four straight birdies and six in his first 10 holes. He had two birdies and a bogey over the final five holes to finish Friday alone in first.
Finau, meanwhile, started slow with only one birdie on the front nine before carding five birdies on the back. He has a shot be the first PGA Tour player to win two straight regular season tournaments since Brendon Todd in 2019.
“Anytime you win, you breed confidence,” Finau said. “I was just happy to carry that confidence from last week right into this week.”
Pendrith and Finau had a bit of a cushion.
Rookie Lee Hodges (66) was three shots back.
PGA Tour rookie of the year front-runner Cameron Young tied a Detroit Golf Club record with a 63 for a share of fourth place — five shots back — with Russell Henley (65) and Stewart Cink (66).
Rookie Sahith Theegala (67) was another shot back in a pack that includes defending FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay, who bounced back from an opening-round 70 with a 65.
Hero Open: At St. Andrews, Scotland, American golfer Sean Crocker retained his one-stroke lead after shooting 6-under 66 in the second round of the European tour event.
The star of Day 2, however, was Ewen Ferguson after the Scot made 11 birdies — including seven in eight holes on the back nine — in a bogey-free 61 at Fairmont St. Andrews.
Crocker backed up his opening-round 63 and was 15 under for the tournament as he goes for a wire-to-wire win.
Scott Jamieson, playing in his native Scotland, was a stroke behind and alone in second place after shooting 64.
LPGA Scottish Open: At Irvine, Scotland, Lydia Ko shot a second straight 7-under 65 to lead by two strokes after two rounds of the Scottish Open.
Ko, who finished strongly at the Evian Championship last week to tie for third place, has continued her good form in perfect conditions over the Dundonald Links and remains bogey-free heading into the weekend.
To start her back nine, from the first hole, the No. 4-ranked New Zealander had three birdies in four holes before making eagle at No. 5. She then birdied her last hole to move to 14 under overall.
“I think especially in conditions like this, where the wind is pretty calm and the sun is out, you have to take advantage of it," Ko said, "because we all know that over on this side of the world, it can change pretty quick.”
This week should prove good preparation for next week's Women's British Open at Muirfield.
American golfer Lilia Vu shot 67 and was alone in second place. She said she felt at home on the links because it reminded her of her home club, Shady Canyon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.