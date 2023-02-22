Standing, from left, Beth Gehring, Carol Forden, seated, from left, Diane Penick and Emily Sarnecke look forward to an afternoon luncheon of sisterhood and inspiration at the PEO luncheon. This group also served as the welcoming and seat assignment committee.
The Sisters of EY chapter gave an interesting presentation on the history of PEO and its founders. Several narrated while others came as the ghosts of sisters past. The women received a warm thank you.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Peg Graff and Nancy Wakeman do some shopping at the PEO boutique at the annual luncheon at Venetian Golf and River Club. Most items are created by PEO sisters, including lovely notecards.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Annette Noren welcomed sisters to the annual PEO luncheon and kept presenters on track. She recognized former presidents and several sisters for their longevity with PEO.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Sisterhood is the hallmark of the Philanthropic Educational Organization, known as PEO.
The purpose of this international organization is to educate and provide support and opportunities for women. They gather periodically to celebrate achieving those goals.
Recently, about 75 sisters from around the state gathered at Venetian Golf and River Club. They highlighted their work fundraising and offering scholarships to women.
The opportunities are offered to women starting their college experience and those returning to college to complete degrees.
PEO members are artists, teachers, nurses, writers and business professionals.
At the luncheon, Annette Noren welcomed sisters to the 43rd Founder’s Day luncheon and introduced past presidents, longtime members and the committee.
Linda Erwin was grateful to win the silent auction item donated by Suzanne Havens. Linda said she was outbid last year for Suzanne’s art and was not going to let it happen again.
Members of the EY chapter performed an interesting and informative skit about the founders of PEO. The organization started at Wesleyan College in Iowa with seven women and has grown to a national group.
Local chapters have events planned, and the annual book and author luncheon is always popular. Check local libraries for upcoming PEO events.
The Market Place at the luncheon is popular. Women like to shop, and handmade items by sisters are a welcome commodity. All raise funds for scholarships.
