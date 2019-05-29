The Venice Institute For Performing Arts is proud to announce our 2019-20 season, Arts Live! In Venice, paying homage to our community, from local favorites from previous seasons to new shows that thrill and excite all audiences alike. Below are synopses of six early-season shows.
The Sarasota Cuban Ballet School’s “The Nutcracker” featuring The Venice Symphony
Dec. 14-15
Returning for the third year, the Sarasota Cuban Ballet brings its stunning production to the VPAC for three performances. Accompanied by 26 Venice Symphony musicians with guest conductor Joeseph Caulkins, and a brand new set, these pre-professional performers will stun you with their elegance and strength in this holiday tradition.
”Decades Rewind”
Dec. 31
Rock your way into the next decade with “Decades Rewind!” This is a special New Year’s Eve production of a fan favorite. With music from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s in the afternoon and ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s at night, celebrate the decades all day long. It’s not just the music, it’s memories as we journey back in time with Decades Rewind.
”Cash, Killer, and the King”
Jan.18
A red hot rock-n-roll tribute to Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley for a night you’ll never forget. Explore their shared Memphis roots, celebrate their early success and marvel in the music of these legends.
Broadway Boys
Jan. 24
The Broadway Boys is a collection of Broadway’s finest male singers. By adding elements of pop/funk/gospel/jazz to traditional show tunes, The Broadway Boys have redefined the musical theater genre.
Dick Hyman, Ken Peplowski and Clairdee in “Movie Music”
Jan. 30
This dynamic trio of internationally acclaimed performers returns to the VPAC stage after “Playing the Posters.” This season’s performance will feature music from the many movies for which Hyman served as music director/composer. His long-standing relationship with Woody Allen led to his scoring such films as “Hannah and Her Sisters” and” Zelig,” as well as other films such as “Moonstruck,” often with Peplowski in the reed section. Peplowski has since become an internationally known clarinet soloist. Clairdee has personalized the vocal repertoire of the entire Hollywood songbook and often presents these classics in her own vibrant manner.
”The Beatles vs The Stones: The Greatest Show That Never Was”
Feb. 1
The story of the infamous rivalry between the two greatest bands of the rock and roll era comes alive on stage. This thrill-ride of a show is comprised of six alternating mini-sets of the greatest hits on earth — the soundtrack to the lives of millions of people around the world. In the end, the audience will decide who wins: The Beatles or The Stones?
