SARASOTA — The Perlman Music Program/Suncoast (Perlman Suncoast) announced the recent gift of $500,000 from the Daniel E. Offutt III Charitable Trust.
“Dan was always interested in young people pursuing their interests and would have been delighted to know that these funds will support those endeavors,” said Dick Orenstein, trustee of the charitable trust.
The funds will be used to establish an Endowment Fund to ensure that Perlman Suncoast’s mission of educating and inspiring generations of musicians and audiences is sustainable now and well into the future.
The “Daniel E. Offutt III Perlman Suncoast Sustaining Fund” will be used to provide virtual classical music education programs for elementary, middle and high school music students in Sarasota and Manatee counties. This season, experiences include recorded performances and virtual live interactions between students and alumni of The Perlman Music Program.
These programs are offered at no charge.
Once it is deemed safe, Perlman Suncoast will resume PMP Alumni: In Schools, with multiple alumni education outreach visits to area schools throughout the season; as well as PMP Alumni: Around Town, featuring live performances in venues throughout the community.
The fund also will help sustain the annual PMP Winter Residency, which is expected to return to the University of South Florida Sarasota Manatee Campus in December 2021.
“We are thrilled to receive this generous gift from the Daniel E. Offutt, III Charitable Trust,” said Fran Lambert, Perlman Suncoast board president. “This gift will help sustain the many programs Perlman Suncoast offers to schools and to the community — from inspiring virtual performances this season to live educational outreach experiences in future seasons to come.”
