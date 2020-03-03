SARASOTA – Itzhak Perlman returns to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in recital with pianist Rohan De Silva at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
A virtuoso of the violin, Itzhak Perlman enjoys superstar status rarely afforded to a classical musician.
Beloved for his charm and humanity as well as his talent, he is treasured by audiences throughout the world.
Perlman’s recordings have earned him 16 Grammy Awards and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for excellence in the recording arts.
A cultural icon, Perlman has performed with every major orchestra around the world and has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Genesis Prize, a Kennedy Center Honor, the National Medal of Arts and a Medal of Liberty.
He has appeared on numerous popular shows including “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Sesame Street,” “The Frugal Gourmet” and “The Tonight Show.”
He notably collaborated with film composer John Williams, performing the violin solos in Steven Spielberg’s Academy Award-winning film “Schindler’s List.”
Alongside Perlman, pianist Rohan De Silva has performed at the White House on multiple occasions. Having appeared in some of the most famous concert halls around the world and in the United States, De Silva has performed with Perlman to sold-out crowds in Japan, China, Taiwan, South Korea and throughout Europe.
Tickets are $92-$127. Purchase at VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling 941-263-6799. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726.
This show is sponsored by Arts Advocates and WUSF Public Media. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison’s at the Van Wezel located in the theater and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the Box Office. The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall is at 777 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
