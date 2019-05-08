The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest who may have information related to a series of Venice burglaries.
Detectives are investigating four residential burglaries that took place between April 26 and April 29, in the Village Run and Chestnut Creek communities.
During the burglaries, detectives believe the suspect may have used a blue crow bar to pry open door frames before entering the homes to steal electronics, cash and jewelry. Around the estimated time of the burglaries, a surveillance image was captured depicting a person of interest. He is a black male with brown eyes and is believed to have long dreadlocks. Detectives believe he is approximately 6’ tall and weighs 170 lbs. A 2018 dark grey or silver Nissan Altima was also seen in the area where the burglaries took place.
Anyone with information regarding the burglaries, person or vehicle of interest, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4915 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 941.366.TIPS.
