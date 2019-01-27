Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Rain. High 59F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.