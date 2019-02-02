Immediately after the United States entered World War II, military air bases began to spring up across the country in areas that offered constant good weather, including Florida.
It was July 7, 1942, when the first military personnel arrived at the Venice Army Air Base, which was built where the Venice Airport is today. The Army Air Base stayed in operation until 1945.
The war ended and sales of surplus military stocks from the base started in 1946. By 1947, the War Assets Administration was ready to accept sealed bids on the base’s surplus buildings, which were of various sizes and descriptions.
There was much interest in the buildings. Some buyers had waited more than a year to place bids. One such potential buyer was an enterprising young man named Pete Parks. Pete would be responsible for bringing several of the prefab buildings to Englewood.
In Englewood, the buildings — some of which are still lived in — have always been called “barrack buildings.” Technically, the buildings might have served other purposes. If, indeed they were barracks, they would have housed officers. The enlisted men at the base were housed in hutments, which were half tent-like building structures.
Below are some remembrances of Katherine Anderson Parks concerning the barrack buildings and her husband Pete:
“My husband was stationed at the Venice Base. He was a first sergeant in the 90th squadron. I met him over at the Englewood Beach. In 1944, we got married. Pete really loved it here, so he wanted to stay in Englewood,” she said.
After his discharge, Pete Parks started a small business buying, selling and hauling surplus military buildings and other materials from the Venice Air Base to Englewood. There was a demand for building supplies of any sort at the time.
Katherine thought Pete moved five or six military buildings to Englewood, including the one that became the “Barrack Building Post Office” on West Dearborn Street.
“Pete approached Mr. Green, who was Englewood’s postmaster at the time,” Katherine said. “I guess Mr. Green liked the idea because the post office then was in the old hardware store, which is still there on Dearborn Street, and it was just a little hole in the wall. (That historic building today houses Old Florida Outdoor Center.) So Pete brought a building down from Venice for Mr. Green to use as a post office and put it up for him.
“I think Pete probably had the buildings sold before he brought them from Venice. He would have had to have some place to deliver them to. I think the big buildings like the post office and my house sold for about $500, and then he charged a small fee for hauling and whatever else he did.
“Pete took Roy Tate into the business, and he and Roy bought a better truck. It had a flatbed on it. So that’s how they hauled the buildings. I think most of those buildings were prefab. I think I can remember he had to take them apart in sections to get them on the truck. You know, there just wasn’t any money here then and $500 for a house was something.
“Pete brought this house down in 1949 that I still live in. Of course, we added on to it, as we could afford to, but the middle of it is still an old barrack building. There was no top on it, we had to put a roof on it. I can’t remember if the other buildings came with roofs or not.
“There are still five barrack buildings that I know of in this part of town near Old Englewood Road, but the post office on Dearborn was torn down, finally.
An interesting little tale of how the barrack buildings, some of Englewood’s architectural oddities, worked their way to town.
