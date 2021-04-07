If you think I “drone” on about Venice, you would be wrong.
Everyone knows I love this city but I don’t even own a drone, let alone know how to fly one.
On the other hand, Peter Tavino, a transplant to Venice from Connecticut, owns a drone, knows how to fly it and take photos from it and is out to capture a birds eye view of what Venice is all about — from its landscaping and historic homes to Epiphany Cathedral, many other religious centers, the Cultural Campus, Venice Theatre, historic homes and stores, the beach, the jetty and more.
We have run several of his photos in this paper and hope to run many more.
I think my favorite was the one in a recent Gondolier that arrived via email after the Our Town front had already been completed by the folks on the copy desk. But it was breaking news. Although it was not a drone shot but a balcony shot from a balcony at Costa Brava.
The Our Town feature was the coming season at Venice Theatre, something that was barely even hit or miss this year because of the pandemic and despite the fact that Venice Theatre was the first venue to come up with a good plan for social-distance seating — in the William H. Jervy Jr. Main Stage at the theater — and for virtual classes for its extensive education department.
Recently, the theater held its first outdoor season announcement in its parking lot. Six-foot circles were drawn all over the parking lot and those invited to the event were asked to park at the Centennial Park lot or elsewhere for the special event.
From the aforementioned balcony, Tavino not only got a good photo of the circles drawn on the parking lot but a shot minutes later when the lot was nearly filled with people anxious to learn about the coming season.
A recent Our Town included the complete list. Alternatively, check the theater’s website at venicetheatre.org for even more information about the coming season as well as shows on the schedule right now leading up to the official “season.”
The photo of the circles on the parking lot is shown here with this story as well as a larger shot of some special flowering trees taken from Tavino’s drone, rather than from a balcony.
The Centennial shot reminded me that this town has many tributes to Venetians who have contributed to the ongoing beautification and livability of this special place. The Gold Trees were given in honor of a past president of the Venice Area Garden Club. A new plaque dedicated recently honors former Gondolier publisher Bob Vedder for all he has done to enhance the downtown with flowers.
That project began with some hanging planters he created at home, installed downtown from lampposts and watered daily to keep them alive. It grew into the wonderful VABI project, which has resulted in hanging planters and planted decorative pots and such, throughout the business district and even down the avenue toward the beach.
London may have its countless beautiful parks and window boxes on nearly every house in Knightsbridge and New York has its Central Park, but in all my travels around the world I have yet to see a city of any size with such a plethora of flowers and shrubs and trees. Singapore may come the closest with orchids everywhere, including all over its airport. That the Venice flowering planters are maintained by city workers and a team of just seven volunteers makes it even more special.
When you see someone downtown with a little wagon loaded with water cans, garden implements and such, be sure to say “thank you” to that wonderful person who is giving so much time and talent to enhance this beautiful city.
And if you have suggestions for potential drone shots, Peter said he would welcome them. Send them to me and I will gather them together and forward them to him.
Peter has some shots of the Urban Forest, which we will run in coming issues, and two of Epiphany Cathedral from different angles. One of those was on a recent Religion page.
Thanks to John Nolen, the city planner responsible for the design of this special city, there are many smaller parks scattered around as well as the larger parks such as Blalock Park opposite the Venice Museum on South Nokomis.
John Nolen provided a wonderful city plan and the Army air base and presence each winter season of the Kentucky Military Academy gave Venice an airport and many KMI families eventually moved to Venice and then to top it off, when the Ringling Bros and Barnum and Bailey Circus moved to Venice, its 100 train cars emblazoned with the words “Venice, Florida, Winter Home of the Greatest Show on Earth,” the city’s fame was sealed and its growth exploded.
By next year, the city’s new Train Car Circus Museum should be open. While it cannot be as complete as the Circus Museum and Tibbals Learning Center at The Ringling in Sarasota, our museum will pay homage to the Venice years, which not only saved the circus but also contributed to the growth of then-new buyer Feld Entertainment, which became the largest entertainment company in the world.
When Feld had to purchase Circus Williams in Germany to acquire its star, Gunther Gebel-Williams, Feld had to start a second circus troupe and then, because there was a shortage of clowns, he started Clown College. Our museum will be in a former Ringling train car already at the Historic Train Depot. The exhibits will feature tributes to Gunter Gebel-Williams and his family as well as the youngest Clown College student and youngest Boss Clown, Chuck Sidlow, as well as the first female graduate of Clown College — Peggy Williams.
Each will be honored with replicas of the sort of living quarters they had on the train and in the center room of the museum, a miniature replica of the only arena ever built anywhere in North America by a circus for a city.
Made by Venice resident Bill Dovel, the arena model has some 2,400 miniature seats that replicate the 4,000 in the actual old arena, Irvin Feld’s office and, with guidance from famed aerialist Tito Gaona, even replicas of the rigging used by the fliers and wire walkers in the old circus.
To contribute to the cost of the museum’s creation and future upkeep, monetary donations are always welcome. Send your checks to Venice Area Historical Society, marked specifically for the Circus Train Car Museum, to: VAHS, PO Box 995, Venice, FL 34284-0995 or go online to: veniceareahistoricalsociety.org/ and make a recurring donation.
For more information about the society, email information@veniceareahistoricalsociety.org or call 941-412-0151
Train car restoration took several years at UniGlide here in Venice and now it is undergoing its interior design work by Tim Wisgerhof, Venice Theatre’s talented scenic designer who so graciously is giving so much of his time to create what I know will be a perfect gem of a museum to honor a most special era in Venice history.
My daughter and I were visiting my parents in Venice the year of the Ringling show’s 100th anniversary edition in the 1970 season. I wish I had my ticket stubs from that historic time. They would be a nice addition to the museum.
The Greatest Show on Earth was in business in three centuries — the 19th, 20th and 21st.
