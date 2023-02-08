Petito family scrutinizes Moab police response

Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito posed at Monument Rocks, Kansas during a road trip in the summer of 2021 that she took with Brian Laundrie. Sometime in August, Laundrie killed Petito by choking her to death in a camp in Wyoming. It has been a year since Petito and Laundrie were involved in a police incident in Moab, Utah.
Gabby Petito’s parents, Joseph Petito, left, and Nichole Schmidt, center, with their attorney, Patrick Reilly, right, listen to arguments during a Sarasota County court on June 22.
NORTH PORT — The family of Gabby Petito released a photo of her with visible bruises during her cross-country trip with Brian Laundrie.
The photo was taken mere minutes before a bystander called 911 and two Moab City Police officers pulled over the couple in their van on Aug. 12, 2021.
In the news release, the Petito family argued that the officers ignored clear signs of abuse by Laundrie and failed to protect Gabby by mislabeling her as the “predominant aggressor” in a fight between the two.
“The officers ignored this critical evidence and did nothing to follow up on, or to further investigate, Gabby’s report that Brian had violently grabbed her face and cut her cheek,” the press release read.
The officers ultimately told Laundrie and Petito to separate for a night in order to cool off.
Several weeks later, Laundrie would return to North Port without Petito. After an extensive search for the missing Gabby Petitio, her body was found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming; according to her autopsy, she was strangled to death.
Laundrie stayed with his parents during most of the investigation before heading into the Carlton Reserve. He was ultimately found dead from suicide; in a journal found with his body, he wrote a confession that he had killed Petito.
Petito’s parents, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, are currently suing the two officers who responded to the 911 call, as well as the Moab City Police Department, for their alleged failure to act.
Referring back to their civil complaint, the couple noted that officers would have seen the bruising she photographed on herself — including blood visible on her nose and left eye.
The press release also quoted a conversation between Petito and Officer Eric Pratt, one of the defendants in the civil case.
Petito is recorded as saying that Laundrie grabbed her face during an argument on Aug. 12, 2021, shortly before the officers made contact
“Did he slap your face or what?” Officer Pratt asked in the conversation.
Petito then replied: “Well, he like grabbed me, like, with his nail, and I guess that’s why it hurts. I definitely have a cut. Like, I can feel it.”
The family press release claimed that the way Laundrie’s hand would have grabbed Petito’s face would mean that he was likely blocking her nose and mouth to breath.
According to their interpretation of the Utah Criminal Code, this would qualify as aggravated assault under Utah law, which includes “obstructing the nose, mouth, or airway.”
Petito’s family have made efforts to raise awareness about domestic violence in the wake of Gabby’s death and encourage efforts to combat it.
For instance, in their press release, they note that domestic violence researchers have found that victims of intimate partner violence are at a 750% higher risk to be killed by their partners if their partner strangles or suffocates them “even one time.”
In a previous internal investigation from last year, Moab Police admitted that the officers involved made “several unintentional mistakes” and recommended changes to training in recognizing domestic violence cases.
However, the report did not find either officer directly responsible for Petito’s death and only recommended a period of probationary discipline.
