OSPREY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast was one of six nonprofits to recently receive a grant from the North Florida PGA.
The Southwest Chapter of the North Florida PGA presented the checks — ranging as high as $10,000, with a total of $46,000 contributed at an awards ceremony at Laurel Oak Country Club in Osprey.
The money was raised on PGA Golf Day by professional golfers in the area.
“PGA Professionals have a particular affinity for helping children,” said Jeff Boudrie, a Lakewood Ranch teaching professional of the PGA. “All of us had mentors in our lives who not only taught us golf but also taught us valuable life lessons in how to be good human beings. Someone took the time to pay it forward to each of us, and we’re thrilled that we can help these organizations that do so much for today’s kids.”
The Oaks Clubs PGA Golf Day was held in 2019 with pledges from more than 200 golfers and PGA professionals, the news release said. Each pledged $10 per birdie made by the professional staff.
“It’s a great feeling being able to raise all of this money for various children’s charities,” said Tim Beckwith, Oaks Club’s Director of Golf. “I am so proud of the club and our staff and I am honored to be able to give back to our community through these fundraising efforts.”
The charities, along with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast, the Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota; Make a Wish Foundation of South Florida; First Tee of Sarasota; Greater Sarasota Junior Golf Association; and the Capri Isles Junior Golf program, the news release stated.
“During these critical times, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been doing everything possible to be there for and to help the children and families in need,” Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast President/CEO Joy Mahler said.
She said the pandemic has made it so some children are “feeling very isolated and lost.”
“We were limited in our ability to stay connected so we made it a priority to train our staff and volunteers to virtually remain a part of the lives of their littles during these traumatic times,” Mahler said. “For us, the funding from the Southwest Chapter of the NFPGA, at such a pivotal point, has helped us continue to not only interview new volunteers but to step up our case management in order to help our matches stay connected. We greatly appreciate the PGA’s efforts and their willingness to reach out beyond themselves to utilize their skill set to make a huge difference.”
The Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota also appreciated the assistance.
“Now more than ever, our club members and their families need support from the Boys & Girls Club,” Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota’s Regional Development Manager Tanya Orr said. “These funds will help us continue to provide our local youth with positive programs to help them achieve great futures and critical services needed during these unprecedented times.”
