Conventional logic suggests Rays hero du jour Brett Phillips is a long shot for eventual enshrinement in Cooperstown, unless of course they construct a wing for unlikely World Series walkoff heroes.
Then, he’s a bona fide, first-ballot lock.
Phillips, the seldom-used Seminole High alumnus with the batting average bordering the Mendoza Line, has entered the annals of those who transitioned from inconspicuous to immortal in one fell swing. You’ve probably never heard of several of the names in this rarefied fraternity, and that’s the entire point.
But before presenting our list (in ascending chronological order), bear in mind these are unlikely walkoff World Series heroes. A number of other unheralded players (Don Larsen, Gene Tenace, Brian Doyle, Pat Borders) exploded in Series play, but not necessarily with game-ending flair (though Larsen technically walked off with a perfect game).
1947
COOKIE LAVAGETTO, Brooklyn Dodgers: Though a four-time All-Star, Lavagetto produced only a .269 career batting average and was downright mediocre (271-384) as a big-league manager. But he’s easily best known for breaking up what would have been the first no-hitter in World Series history. Yankees pitcher Bill Bevens was nursing a 2-1 lead with two out in the bottom of the ninth of Game 4, but two runners were aboard as a result of his ninth and 10th walks of the day. Lavagetto was summoned to hit for Eddie Stanky and smacked an 0-1 pitch off the rightfield wall for a two-run, opposite-field double. It was Lavagetto’s only hit of the series — and last as a major-league player. The Yankees ultimately won the Series in seven games.
1954
DUSTY RHODES, N.Y. Giants: A generation before the rotund wrestler of the same name applied a bionic elbow to the sports-entertainment landscape, this Dusty Rhodes carved his own American dream. Primarily a pinch-hitter and part-time outfielder during an otherwise bland seven-season big-league career, Rhodes exploded in the 1954 Series against the Indians, who had won 111 games. The highlight came in Game 1: Pinch-hitting for Monte Irvin with two on and one out in the bottom of the 10th, Rhodes ended the game with a home run to right field off eventual Hall of Famer Bob Lemon. He would go to the plate seven times in the Giants' four-game sweep, collecting four hits (including another homer in Game 2), a walk, two runs, and seven RBI.
1985
DANE IORG, K.C. Royals: Thirty-five years later, Iorg’s walkoff remains only the second-most prominent play of the ninth inning of Game 6. It began with first-base umpire Don Denkinger’s controversial “safe” call of Jorge Orta’s grounder to lead off the bottom of the ninth (a call that almost certainly would’ve been overturned in the replay era). Iorg, a journeyman outfielder/first baseman who didn’t debut in the big leagues until he was nearly 27, came up later with the bases loaded and one out and delivered a two-run single to give Kansas City a 2-1 triumph. The Royals would roll to an 11-0 win in Game 7 to rally from a 3-1 Series deficit. The hit was one of only two plate appearances Iorg had in the Series.
1988
KIRK GIBSON, L.A. Dodgers: Though a National League MVP with two world titles and 255 career home runs, Gibson makes this list because exactly no one expected him to even play in the 1988 Series. Nursing a swollen right knee and tweaked left hamstring, Gibson nonetheless coaxed Tommy Lasorda into letting him pinch-hit with two out and one on in the bottom of the ninth, and the Dodgers down a run against the A’s in Game 1. The images of Gibson hobbling to the plate are etched in Dodgers lore; so is what transpired next. Gibson worked a full count against Dennis Eckersley — the game’s premier closer at the time — before sending a backdoor slider into the rightfield seats. Jack Buck’s call (“I don’t believe ... what I just sawwww!”) has become part of baseball vernacular. Gibson didn’t make another appearance in the Series, which the Dodgers won in five games.
2005
SCOTT PODSEDNIK, Chicago White Sox: A fleet contact hitter (he led the National League with 70 steals in 2004), Podsednik hit only 42 home runs during his decade in the big leagues and had none in 507 at-bats in the 2005 regular season. But he atoned for that lack of pop with one swing, a walkoff solo homer against Astros closer Brad Lidge in Game 2 of the World Series, giving the Sox a 7-6 win on a chilly, damp south Chicago night. Chicago would sweep Houston in four games.
2008
CARLOS RUIZ, Philadelphia Phillies: Rays fans of an advanced age bracket likely remember Ruiz, who had hit only .219 in the 2008 regular season while platooning at catcher. His walkoff dribbler to third base in Game 3, clinching a 5-4 victory, was set up by some Rays self-infliction. The inning began with J.P. Howell hitting the leadoff batter, and continued to regress when Grant Balfour threw a wild pitch and catcher Dioner Navarro made an errant throw to second base in a pickoff attempt. The bases were juiced by the time Ruiz’s grounder went about 30 feet down the third-base line. Evan Longoria charged the ball and tried valiantly — but futilely — to throw out Eric Bruntlett at the plate.
2011
DAVID FREESE, St. Louis Cardinals: A lifelong Cardinals fan who briefly quit the sport after high school due to burnout, Freese altered the trajectory of the entire 2011 Series in Game 6. With the Rangers one strike away from a world title, Freese tagged Texas closer Neftalí Feliz for a game-tying triple in the bottom of the ninth, which was a prelude to his extra-inning heroics: a leadoff homer in the bottom of the 11th to clinch a 10-9 win. Freese added a two-run double in Game 7, a 6-2 Cardinals triumph, and was named World Series MVP.
2020
BRETT PHILLIPS, Tampa Bay Rays: While the primary hues of Sunday’s wee minutes remain vivid to Rays fans, we’ll let Tampa Bay Times baseball scribe extraordinaire Marc Topkin fill in the secondary colors. Here’s his follow-up story with even more detail on Phillips' magical night in Arlington, Texas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.