On Dec. 1, Pastor Wintley Phipps performed at the Genesis Center in Lake Placid. Pastor Phipps has been the guest soloist for six U.S. presidents and was also one of Pastor Billy Graham's favorite artists.
He opened the evening with a goose-bump including rendition of The Lord's Prayer; his rich bass voice filling the Genesis Center with a moving and uplifting spiritual sound. He also performed many gospel classics including "He's Got the Whole World in His Hands," "Amazing Grace," and "Swing Low Sweet Chariot."
Pastor Phipps is also the founder and CEO of the U.S. Dream Academy, an organization that helps the children of incarcerated parents. His goal is to break the cycle of incarceration that afflicts so many families.
His performance was something worthy of Carnegie Hall and we were truly blessed that he came to Lake Placid to perform for us.
Terry Snee
Lake Placid
