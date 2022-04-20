Leon Hirsh (right), who graduated from Kentucky Military Institute in 1968, was honored at a recent school reunion. Fellow alumni surprised him by donating a park bench in his name in front of the San Marco building. The building, now known as Venice Centre Mall and home to shops and businesses, served as the school’s winter quarters from 1933-70. Hirsh, who served as KMI’s cadet major during his senior year, has been instrumental in arranging reunions since 1985. Mackey Brownlee, at left, also a 1968 graduate of KMI, made the presentation.
From left, Maria Santagada, director and dance choreographer, The Showtime Benefit, and Murray Chase, Producing Executive Director, Venice Theatre at right, present a check from The Showtime Benefit fundraiser in the amount of $7,755 to American Cancer Society Event Lead, Peggy Penwarden, kneeling.
Nearly 100 graduates of the former Kentucky Military Institute gathered in Venice recently for an all-class reunion. The military prep school, which was located in Lyndon, Kentucky, enjoyed a winter campus in Venice from 1933 through 1970.
Four graduates of Kentucky Military Institute were honored at a recent reunion in Venice for their efforts to preserve the school’s legacy. Pictured, from left, are Bill Victor, Class of 1969; Larry Humes, Class of 1965; Jim Flora, Class of 1962; and Leon Hirsh, Class of 1968.
Pictured are, front row, from left: Pam Clark, Judy Jarvis, Kay Lang, Linda Kell and Jean Smithies; back row, from left: Kathryn Riherd, Ellen Flanagan, Sara Jones, Margi Miller, Terri Murphy, artist John Radomski, Ruth Bruno, Brenda Kubas, Sandra Hackett, Sally Mock, Libby Chinman and Liz Bosch. The women created paintings, guided by Radomski, at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church.
PHOTO provided BY JIM FLORA
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MARIA GOODWIN
PHOTO provided BY JIM FLORA
PHOTO provided BY CHERYL FLORA
