Eric Watters, left, director of development for Venice Theatre, and Kristofer Geddie, right, general manager and director of diversity, accept a check for $19,500 for the theater from Maria Santagada, producer/director of The Showtime Benefit and tap choreographer of VT’s Silver Foxes.
Courtside Tennis Club Women have won the 2022-23 Tri-Cities 3.5 Continental Division Championship. Celebrating the victory are, back row, left to right, Amy Chausse, Jill Spiro, Julie Koch, Carolyn Hammond (captain), Camille Rutan, Belinda Alexander, Brenda Galbo and Bev Lannon. Second row: Dale Cole, Mary Lou Irish, Kathi Cuddy (co-captain), Patty Buggy, Linda Pinder, Lorraine Lynn. Front row: Sue Hackney, Laura Carey, Karen Kennedy.
Ten members of the Ladies Ministry at Venice Church of the Nazarene created their own fashions to model at the annual Ladies Tea April 14. Posing from left are: Lynne Lease, dressed as the Armor of God (Ephesians 6:10-18); Pam Starr, a Timeless Teacher; Laurie Clukey, Workout Wonder; Victoria Dietz, Wonder Woman; PJ Anderson, Playful Patches Quilter; Sue Kuiker, Bedtime Beauty; Beth Calabro, Chic Gardner; Marylou Cox, 1950s Fashionista; LeeAnn Helzer, Crafty Lady; and Sherry Loftus, Kitchen Connoisseur.
TOPSFL0060 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) members surround the club’s three KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) members at the April 18 club meeting where three KOPS members were honored for successfully keeping off unwanted weight. From left, Ruth O’Connell (four years KOPS), Ellen Gehrke (new KOPS member) and Marie Gibson (20 years in KOPS).
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MARIA GOODWIN
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CAROLYN HAMMOND
PHOTO BY AUDREY BLACKWELL
From left, Ruth O’Connell (four years TOPSKOPS), Ellen Gehrke (new KOPS member) and Marie Gibson (20 years in TOPSKOPS). The initials stand for Take Off Pounds Sensibly and Keep Off Pounds Sensibly.
PHOTO BY AUDREY BLACKWELL
