START members enjoy a night at the beach for the beautiful sunset and socializing. Pictured are, from left, Don and Christel Lacey, Gloria Ross, Ann Vale, Elaine Boyle, Carolyn Bach, Lou and Peg Witek and Barb Ivins. Seated is Susan Coleman
An unidentified person (from left); Nikki Sanders, Women United chair and CEO of Change Consulting Solutions; and Christina Naletko, Women United vice-chair and founder of Naletko Designs and Marketing.
Volunteers from the Suncoast Reef Rovers Diving Club cleaned up the underwater area of the North Jetty. Club members volunteer each year to clean up the area around the Jettys and the Venice Fishing Pier.
Dr. William Patton, a longtime resident of Venice, celebrated his 90th birthday July 23 at his home here, surrounded by his children, grandchildren, other family members, and friends from Venice and six other states.
PHOTO BY JEANA HILLIGOSS
PHOTO PROVIDED BY UNITED WAY OF SARASOTA COUNTY
Nikki Sanders, Women United Chair and CEO of Change Consulting Solutions.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY UNITED WAY SOUTH SARASOTA COUNTY
PHOTO BY ERNESTO DE LA VEGA
