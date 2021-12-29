The Pelican Pointe Garden Club decorated this tree in honor of the first president, Pat Cartwright, for the annual VABI Tree Lighting held in Blalock Park. The tree is small but will delight with its whimsical pink pelicans. Take time to enjoy this spectacular light display during the month of December. It is Venice’s Hallmark card to the community. Pictured are, from left, Karen Banister, Robbie VonSalzen, Jan Fowler, Jeana Hilligoss, Mary Jane Ryan and Julie Selberg.
Ersen Irsel, left and Yuliya Irsel, right, owners of the Mediterranean restaurant, Bodrum, hosted Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, center plus members of Venice Main Street during the Dec. 4 Christmas Walk in downtown Venice.
The Hermitage Artist Retreat raised more than $225,000 at the 2021 Artful Lobster luncheon on Nov. 13. Now in its 13th year, the Artful Lobster raises money for the Hermitage’s renowned artist residency program and community programming initiatives. Pictured are Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg with Booker High School VPA Director Rebecca Abrahamson and Booker High School Assistant Principal Greg Rumph.
Venice Area Historical Society President Sue Chapman and VAHS member Ellie Paxton work on table favors for the Jan. 12 luncheon at Plantation Golf & Country Club honoring the Venice Symphony and featuring music director Troy Quinn. Tickets for “Applause for the Venice Symphony” are on sale now. Check the website for details at VeniceAreaHistoricalSociety.org.
Dorothy Nobilette shows the mermaid she recently made. She was inspired by the FantaSea exhibit sponsored by the Venice Art Center and created this beautiful mermaid. She does this for fun and for her grandchildren.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANNA HILLIGOSS
PHOTO provided BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
PHOTO provided
PHOTO provided
