The Pelican Pointe Garden Club decorated this tree in honor of its first president, Pat Cartwright, for the annual VABI Tree Lighting held in Blalock Park. The tree is small but will delight with its whimsical pink flamingoes, cousins of the ones outside city hall this year. Take time to enjoy this spectacular light display during the month of December. It is Venice’s Hallmark card to the community. Pictured are Karen Banister, Robbie VonSalzen, Jan Fowler, Jeana Hilligoss, Mary Jane Ryan and Julie Selberg.
Ladies who attended the play “Come From Away” at the Van Wezel, included, from left, going up the stairs: Janine Rudin, Jennifer Mechling, Jeana Hilligoss, Pam Desruisseaux and Pam Orozco.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLIGOSS
Former Ringling Bros Barnum and Bailey Circus star, Chucko the Clown, and friends gather before boarding their float for the 2021 Venice Holiday Parade in downtown Venice.
PHOTO PROVIDED
A man takes his bird for a walk on the Venice Fishing Pier.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHUCK MASON
This egret enjoyed lunchtime at Bok tower.
PHOTO Provided BY CHUCK MASON
