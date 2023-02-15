Emma Clarke, 16, daughter of Jennifer Mitchell, COO of Circus Sarasota, has been enrolled in the Sailor Circus for many years, working primarily on trapeze but has recently begun work on the Cyr Ring, shown here.
Mary Gibson with Benny Sato Ambush at the recent Tuesday with Benny event at Venice Theatre. In the background is the set of Gypsy, which will open next week in the Raymond Building at Venice Theatre. Benny Sato-Ambush hosts monthly updates n the theater the first Tuesday of the month. Admission is free. Event is at 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.
Realtor Laura Kopple, president of Venice Theatre’ board of directors, with Benny Sato Ambush, Venice Theatre’s artistic director, at February’s Tuesday with Benny event on Feb. 7 in the Raymond Center. The event featured a talk by Nate Blaweiss, the theater’s resident sound designer.
The Gentlemen of Jazz are back at the gazebo in downtown Venice from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Bring a chair and enjoy the music.
Members of the Pelican Point book club, Wine, Women and Words, meet monthly in members’ homes.
