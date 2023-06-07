Proceeds from a fashion show, a Fox Lea Farms Horse Jumping Competition and VBWC’s Caribbean Nights Party and a generous donation from Gulf Coast Community Foundation enabled a $20,000 donation from the Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club to Venice Area Beautification’s Urban Forest project. Pictured are, left to right, Kathy Moller, Treasurer VNWC; Liz Mazzu, President VNWC; Greg Vine, VABI; Phil Ellis, VABI; and Laura Jo, VP Fundraising VNWC were all on hand for the check presentation on Thursday, May 11.
Dolores Sharp in Sydney, a former city and urban community on the east coast of Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia, Canada.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY DOLORES SHARP
Members of the Venetian Harmony Chorus sang before an Atlanta Braves spring training game at CoolToday Park in North Port.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY FRAN MILLER
Niki and Steve Steitz enjoyed the clouds to the east from Service Club Park on an evening when clouds in the west blocked the sunset.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NIKI STEITZ
Proceeds from a fashion show, a Fox Lea Farms Horse Jumping Competition and VBWC’s Caribbean Nights Party and a generous donation from Gulf Coast Community Foundation enabled a $20,000 donation from the Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club to Venice Area Beautification’s Urban Forest project. Pictured are, left to right, Kathy Moller, Treasurer VNWC; Liz Mazzu, President VNWC; Greg Vine, VABI; Phil Ellis, VABI; and Laura Jo, VP Fundraising VNWC were all on hand for the check presentation on Thursday, May 11.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.