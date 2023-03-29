START (Sharing Talents and Resources Together) collects gently used women’s clothing for women who are reentering the workforce. Pictured is Mary Kay Karl, START coordinator and Natalie Krstec, Women’s Resource Center Venice Site Manager.
Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club first vice president and decorating chairperson, Joan Brinton and husband Ken were in attendance at the club’s Caribbean Nights Party. Joan also made the decorations of tropical foliage.
Historical photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Weir, Naval Special Warfare Command, of Art Nicholas, an NSW veteran of World War II who turned 100 on Feb. 15, 2023. Art was joined by family and friends at his home in Englewood. Nicholas served as a member of the Scouts and Raiders, the predecessors to today’s Naval Special Warfare operators.
The Sertoma Students of the Month at Venice High, with teacher of the month of March, Beth Donofrio, center, are from left, Dylan Sacksteder, Bryce Bennett, and Liza McDaniel with chairman Missy Montgomery of Montgomery’s Carpets Plus Colortile at right.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLIGOSS
The Allegros performed for the Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club Caribbean Nights Party at the American Legion to benefit VABI’s Urban Forest on Feb. 28.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY TRICIA COOK, VNWC
PHOTO BY TRICIA COOK, VNWC
PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE NICHOLAS FAMILY
