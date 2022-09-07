Elijah Gossett, 12, of Nokomis shot this extremely rare archery bullseye- on-top-of-bullseye in archery camp. This means he got a direct bullseye with his first arrow, and split the feathers of the first arrow with his second arrow. His instructor said he had seen this happen only twice before in his whole lifetime of archery. Elijah is a student at Laurel Middle School, and the son of Mr. & Mrs. Jason Gossett of Nokomis, and grandson of Jody Aldrich of Venice.
Venice Moose Lodge #1308 President Bob Fultz shakes hands with Special Olympian Matthew Harrington while accepting a plaque from Special Olympics Sports Administration Manager Julie Hyatt as members of the Board of Officers look on. The plaque is in recognition of the Lodge having donated more than $12,000 to the local Special Olympics program.
Beginner Tai Chi Classes at Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave. are held on Tuesdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Cost is $7 per class. Call Nancy Dellamura for more information at 941- 492-2167. Instructors are Nancy Dellamura with black belt on ,left, and Susan Brown with black belt on right.
The “Pink Canoe” by Hodges Soileau measures 16 inches by 20 inches and was painted with oils on linen canvas. Soileau is a nationally know artist and resident of Venice.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Elijah Gossett, 12, of Nokomis shot this extremely rare archery bullseye- on-top-of-bullseye in archery camp. This means he got a direct bullseye with his first arrow, and split the feathers of the first arrow with his second arrow. His instructor said he had seen this happen only twice before in his whole lifetime of archery. Elijah is a student at Laurel Middle School, and the son of Mr. & Mrs. Jason Gossett of Nokomis, and grandson of Jody Aldrich of Venice.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JODY ALDRICH
Bass player Mike Mancini and long-time fan Laura Welch at Allegro Bistro on a recent Tuesday evening.
sun PHOTO BY KIM COOL
Venice Moose Lodge #1308 President Bob Fultz shakes hands with Special Olympian Matthew Harrington while accepting a plaque from Special Olympics Sports Administration Manager Julie Hyatt as members of the Board of Officers look on. The plaque is in recognition of the Lodge having donated more than $12,000 to the local Special Olympics program.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JOE TOTH, VENICE MOOSE LODGE
Beginner Tai Chi Classes at Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave. are held on Tuesdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Cost is $7 per class. Call Nancy Dellamura for more information at 941- 492-2167. Instructors are Nancy Dellamura with black belt on ,left, and Susan Brown with black belt on right.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.