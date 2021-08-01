Members of Beta Chi chapter of Venice visited Graceland in Memphis for the national convention of Phi Beta Psi sorority and voted to donate $181,776 for cancer research. From left: Katie Stiegelmeier, Sandy Maxwell, Susie Magel, Nancy Weimer, Elvis, Carol Reinert, Deb Cotton, Sherry Ball, Jan Matson and Kaaren Valenta.
Bryce Arnold, 3, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, was visiting his aunt, Mary Schwass of Venice, and went swinging by the Venice water tower just east of the Historic Venice Train Depot and Rollins Coakley Park.
The Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club celebrated Irva Maddox recently. Irva Maddox is a longtime Venice resident and member of the club. The celebration was at Café Venice. Irva and husband Joe moved to Venice in 1961 and she was the first typing teacher at Venice Junior High School until 1993 when she retired. She joined the VNWC in 2002 and has been an active member these past 19 years. They’re moving to the center of Florida to be near family.
Circus fans Bill Griffin, in orange shirt and Jax Resto, foreground, both of Venice, stopped by to see former Ringling Bros. star clown, Chuck Sidlow, the All America Clown, and for 20 years, a featured performer with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. He was at the Soda Fountain last week to sell copies of his autobiography. He will be one of tree featured performers in the Venice Circus train Car Museum at the Venice train Depot opening later this year.
Members of Beta Chi chapter of Venice visited Graceland in Memphis for the national convention of Phi Beta Psi sorority and voted to donate $181,776 for cancer research. From left: Katie Stiegelmeier, Sandy Maxwell, Susie Magel, Nancy Weimer, Elvis, Carol Reinert, Deb Cotton, Sherry Ball, Jan Matson and Kaaren Valenta.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KAAREN VALENTA
Niki and Steve Steitz celebrate Steve’s birthday having dinner at The Living Room in South Venice.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NIKI STEITZ
Bryce Arnold, 3, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, was visiting his aunt, Mary Schwass of Venice, and went swinging by the Venice water tower just east of the Historic Venice Train Depot and Rollins Coakley Park.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MARY SCHWASS
Mary Green and Beth Sullivan stand in front of a large, beautiful painting at the Venice Art Center at a recent outing of residents from Jacaranda Trace.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SUSAN CAIRO
The Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club celebrated Irva Maddox recently. Irva Maddox is a longtime Venice resident and member of the club. The celebration was at Café Venice. Irva and husband Joe moved to Venice in 1961 and she was the first typing teacher at Venice Junior High School until 1993 when she retired. She joined the VNWC in 2002 and has been an active member these past 19 years. They’re moving to the center of Florida to be near family.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Shirley Thompson, Mary Green and Sunny Urban enjoyed a lunch and day out at the Venice Art Center. They are residents of Jacaranda Trace at an outing to see the exhibit.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SUSAN CAIRO
Circus fans Bill Griffin, in orange shirt and Jax Resto, foreground, both of Venice, stopped by to see former Ringling Bros. star clown, Chuck Sidlow, the All America Clown, and for 20 years, a featured performer with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. He was at the Soda Fountain last week to sell copies of his autobiography. He will be one of tree featured performers in the Venice Circus train Car Museum at the Venice train Depot opening later this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.