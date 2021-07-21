Realtor Dick Miller was on hand with his wife, Deborah and others as they looked at the next Venice public art display showcased at Venice Art Center recently. Soon, the city streets will have a variety of decorated mermaids and sea horses sponsored by area businesses.
A crowd of guests, business representatives and artists along with the Venice Art Center staff were on hand for a recent showcase displaying upcoming public art of a variety of sea horses and mermaids recently. The social event gave information on some of the artists’ thoughts on their work on the mermaids and sea horses that will soon be displayed in Venice.
Sarasota County employees Paul Rauch, left and Rusty Fathauer helped Chuck Sidlow, center, plan a special event at the Historic Venice Train Depot on July 4 to benefit the County Centennial and the The World of Chucko.
Lights glow in Venice from about 25,000 feet above the city on July 4.
SUn Photo by Scott Lawson
Sun PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Gondolier PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHUCK SIDLOW
Ducks make their way through water in the swales in a Venice neighborhood after Tropical Storm Elsa.
