Venice Mayor John Holic’s Pillar of the Community Award was VNOTphotoalbum112719bpresented to One Christ Won City, led by Jim Foubister.
Dorian Hardie as Cleopatra and Jeremy Bayne as Marc Antony attended the 2019 Monster Mash presented by Jones and Company of WSRZ (107.9 FM) at Venice Community Center on Oct. 25.
Mona Price and Sandy Barrie welcome guests and sell tickets for the recent Basket Auction at Venice United Church of Christ.
Marian Shern looks over the selection of baskets at the auction held recently at Venice United Church of Christ.
Carrie Killoren carries her basket winnings home.
Three generations of the Lemm family include two generations of American Legion post commanders. From left, Richard Lemm, Richard Lemm Jr. with Danyella Mercurios and Ella Mercurio.
Irving & Arlene Vogel attended the Venice-Nokomis Elks Veteran’s Lunch on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Irving is celebrating his 103rd birthday on Dec. 1.
Jewelry designer Jane Kirwin of Venice was at the recent craft show at the Venice Community Center.
