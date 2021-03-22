VNOTphotoalbum032721A
PHOTO BY RENATA GAONA
Students at The Tito Gaona Flying Trapeze Academy in Venice celebrated St. Patrick's Day be wearing green on the trapeze and on the silks and even while learning to juggle. The school is on the grounds of the former Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey winter quarters at Venice Airport.
VNOTphotoalbum032721B
PHOTO BY RENATA GAONA
Students at Attitudes in Dance in Venice learn to perform on "The Silks."
VNOTphotoalbum032721C
PHOTOBY RENATA GAONA
Learning to work on the silks is an option at Attitudes in Dance as well as at The Tito Gaona Flying Trapeze Academy in Venice
VNOTphotoalbum032721D
PHOTO PROVIDED BY PAM MILLER
Members of the Bitter Ends celebrated St. Patricks Day with a morning sail, wearing of the green, presents and treats and lunch at the Art Cafe at Venice Art Center. From left, the lady sailors are: Caroline Romans (left), a guest from Anna Marie Island, Jerri Rupert, Pam Miller, Ann Carroll, Tina Haase, Marge Whiteman, Anne Chotkowski, Cathy Hill, Shirley Geoffrion, Sandy Vaughn, Nancy Marik and Jill Joos.
VNOTphotoalbum032721E
PHOTO BY RENATA GAONA
Larry Ryan is the catcher for Tito Gaona's Flying Trapeze School in Venice.
VNOTphotoalbum032721F
PHOTO BY RENATA GAONA
Students at Attitudes in Dance of Venice learn to perform on the rings (shown here) as well as on the silks.
VNOTphotoalbum032721G
PHOTO BY RENATA GAONA
These students at the Tito gaona Flying Trapeze School on the old Ringling Bros. cirucs grounds at Venice Airport, at in the process of learning to fly - on a trapeze, not in an airplane.
