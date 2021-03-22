VNOTphotoalbum032721A

PHOTO BY RENATA GAONA

Students at The Tito Gaona Flying Trapeze Academy in Venice celebrated St. Patrick's Day be wearing green on the trapeze and on the silks and even while learning to juggle. The school is on the grounds of the former Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey winter quarters at Venice Airport.

PHOTO BY RENATA GAONA

Students at Attitudes in Dance in Venice learn to perform on "The Silks." 

PHOTOBY RENATA GAONA

Learning to work on the silks is an option at Attitudes in Dance as well as at The Tito Gaona Flying Trapeze Academy in Venice

PHOTO PROVIDED BY PAM MILLER


Members of the Bitter Ends celebrated St. Patricks Day with a morning sail, wearing of the green, presents and treats and lunch at the Art Cafe at Venice Art Center. From left, the lady sailors are: Caroline Romans (left), a guest from Anna Marie Island, Jerri Rupert, Pam Miller, Ann Carroll, Tina Haase, Marge Whiteman, Anne Chotkowski, Cathy Hill, Shirley Geoffrion, Sandy Vaughn, Nancy Marik and Jill Joos.

PHOTO BY RENATA GAONA

Larry Ryan is the catcher for Tito Gaona's Flying Trapeze School in Venice.

PHOTO BY RENATA GAONA

Students at Attitudes in Dance of Venice learn to perform on the rings (shown here) as well as on the silks.

PHOTO BY RENATA GAONA

These students at the Tito gaona Flying Trapeze School on the old Ringling Bros. cirucs grounds at Venice Airport, at in the process of learning to fly - on a trapeze, not in an airplane.

