START (Sharing Talents and Resources Together) members met recently to make wreaths for the tree they will be decorating in December for the annual VABI tree-lighting ceremony: Beth Groebe, left, Missy Nolden, Karen Williams, Cathy Grippi and Linda Sussman.
START members (Sharing Talents and Resources Together) participated in the Family Promise Dream Walk. They donated more than $1,600 to the organization.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLIGOSS
PHOTO provided By JEANNA HILLIGOSS
START recently hosted a social event and played music bingo at Grand Palm. Pictured are Lynn Paull, left, Marianne Jackson, Mary Kay Karl, Mary Lou Belisle and Shirlee Opdahl.
PHOTO provided BY JEANNA HILLIGOSS
START members playing music bingo at Grand Palm are Jacques Famy, left, Beth Groebe, Phil Groebe, Linda Williams, Bruce Williams, Gary McClanahan, Cindy McClanahan and Gayle Famy.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLIGOSS
START members meet for breakfast at Paradise Grill after a robust walk for Family Promise.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLIGOSS
Sheila Nichols and her five tiny poodles from Venice read “Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Renata Gaona, owner of Attitudes in Dance, was Spider-Woman for Halloween.
