VNOTphotoalbum111420a
PHOTO BY KRISTIN MCGARRITY
Valerie and Roger Button of Nokomis recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with friends at the Sarasota Ritz Carlton restaurant. They were married on October 1, 1960 at St. Peter Mancroft Church in Norwich, England. Celebrations with their family in the U.S. and U.K. were cancelled due the Covid-19 epidemic.
VNOTphotoalbum111420b
PHOTO PROVIDED
Joyner Family Insurance, a local independent insurance agency, recently presented a donation of $1,120 to Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary (EARS) as part of its “Help Our Community” Referral program. From left, Christine Forlina, Mary Kaufhold, Megan Olson, Todd Zimmerman (EARS manager), Rick (with foster dog Buck), and Lea LaRocque.
VNOTphotoalbum111420c
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JACKIE URSCHEL OF DAR
Daughters of the American Revolution, Myakka Chapter located in Venice Florida distributed and collected signed Christmas cards for Operation Christmas Cards for Our Troops at the William H. Jervey Venice Public Library on November 5, 2020. For more info about DAR, reference www.dar.org.
VNOTphotoalbum111420d
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CALDWELL TRUST
Tom Waters, Easterseals Southwest Florida president and CEO, poses with Sheryl Vieira, vice president of marketing and PR with Caldwell Trust Company, at “Black Tie and Blue Jeans, An Equestrian Gala,” a fundraiser for Sarasota-based InStride Therapy. Easterseals partners with InStride in operating its programs and Vieira chaired the fundraiser. The Florida Public Relations Association has honored Vieira with two awards for her significant contributions to the success of the Gala.
VNOTphotoalbum111420e
PHOTO BY LARRY R. HUMES
The day after their wedding in Ouray, Colorado, Chris and Allison Pittius went rock climbing in nearby Box Canyon.
VNOTphotoalbum111420F
PHOTO BY LARRY R. HUMES
Larry Humes took this image of an area called the Amphitheatre, located on the side of a mountain overlooking Ouray, Colorado. Chief Ouray, a leader of the Ute tribe for whom the city and county were named, used to camp in this area during the summer months in order to enjoy the cooler temperatures. Larry & Carol Humes' daughter, Allison, was married on this spot Oct. 9th.
