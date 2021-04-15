VNOTphotoalbum041721A
PHOTO PROVIDED BY GREG LUBERICKI
Lindsay Luberecki joined a group of volunteers who spread mulch and painted last month at Nokomis Community Park as part of the Great American Cleanup, sponsored locally by Keep Sarasota County Beautiful. A second round of local clean-ups is scheduled for April 17..
PHOTO PROVIDED
Work continues on the Lord-Higel Houss museum by volunteers of the Venice Historical Society
PHOTO PROVIDED BY PAM MILLER
The sailors of the Bitter Ends 'pooled their monies" and donated $3,785.00 to help fund the Venetian Cup Regatta that is being sponsored by the Venice Youth Boating Association on Saturday, April 24th, and is open to all youth sailing organizations. The donation will not only be used to help VYBA organize this annual event, but it also allows youth sailing to continue year-round and provide scholarship funding to the race team and adventure sailors. Pictured are: Marge Whiteman (left), Captain of the Bitter Ends, presenting the check to Kelley Severns, Executive Director of VYBA. Readers wishing to make a donation for the Venetian Cup Regatta can visit www.veniceyouthboating.com and click on the Donate button.
SUN FILE PHOTO
Some of the most important turtles of the 2014 season were these three who made big money for Venice Art Center's Sea Venice Fund Raiser. Will they return to Venice Beach this season? From left. Turtle Scoop panted by Kathy Surowka for the Venice Gondolier; Ticker Turtel, painted by Gary Maria for Merrill Lynch Venice, and Sea Venice Turtle Patrol representative, painted by Heather McCullough and sponsored bt the Edmund and Elizabeth M. Campbell foundation.
SUN FILE PHOTO
The next time you visit Selby Gardens, spend some time in a stand of bamboo and listen to the music made by wind gently blowing through it.
