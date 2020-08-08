Trees dating back to the development of Venice by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers provide plenty of shade for those wishing to stroll through the park that extends from Harbor Drive to the Venice beach on West Venice Avenue.
Eric Watters, director of development at Venice Theatre, is busier than ever at Venice Theatre because of what the COVID pandemic has done to theater income.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VEE GARRY CIULLI
Marty Dover celebrates her recent birthday at Finn’s.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VEE GARRY-CIULLI
Laurel Bean displays pure joy at the arrival of her new King Charles puppy.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VEE GARRY-CIULLI
’Tis the season for ixora in this area. These blooms are at the Ciulli home in Venice.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VEE GARRY-CIULLI
