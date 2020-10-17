VNOTphotoalbum101720a

PHOTO BY VEE GARRY-CHIULLI

Brenda and Bill Kall of Sorrento Woods have their front lawn pet all ready for Halloween, mask and all.

VNOTphotoalbum101720b

PHOTO BY VEE GARRY-CHIULLI

Another corner of Sorrento Woods is ready for the goblins to visit.

VNOTphotoalbum101720c

PHOTO PROVIDED BY PATRICK KEIGHER

Kentucky Military Institute cadets who were residents in Venice from 1932-1971 are honored on the mural on the back of the Venice Gondolier Sun’s print center building. It can be seen from the Intracoastal waterway walkway and from cars heading west over the Venice Avenue bridge.

VNOTphotoalbum101720d

PHOTO PROVIDED BY PRIYA ACHARYA

Priya Acharya and Shellye Archambeau are shown in this screen shot from the Pine View School Read-a-thon webinar.


VNOTphotoalbum101720e

PHOTO PROVIDED BY DON HEALY, VENICE YACHT CLUB

From left, Bruce Furman, Don Healy, and Warren Major present $5,000 Grant to Arthur Lerman from the Venice Yacht Club”s recent milestone grant event. Don Healy Vice-Chair and Media Relations Lead for the VYCCF

VNOTphotoalbum101720f

PHOTO PROVIDED BY KARLA JOY BANACH

Max Banach, of Osprey,and a senior at Pine View School, attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He is a member of Troop 100, Sarasota. His Eagle Scout project was with the Conservation Foundation, Osprey where he, installed a nature camera at the Conservation Foundation property so that both Supporters of the Conservation Foundation and its staff can view beautiful scenery at its Osprey location.

VNOTphotoalbum101720g

PHOTO PROVIDED BY SUSAN CAIRO

Penelope B. Chittenden, will be the next artist at the Venice Art Gallery Satellite gallery display at Jacaranda Trace. She will have her reception on October 13. Unfortunately due to COVID restrictions the reception is only open to residents of the community. She will have about 30 paintings on display and will be giving a social distancing talk on her background to the residents. Her medium is Watercolor.

VNOTphotoalbum101720h

PHOTO PROVIDED

Charlie Jarrait and Gina Tiberi wait for the draw bridge at KMI Bridge on Wednesday. The couple recently returned to Venice after living in The Villages. “We missed Venice. We love this area,” Tiberi said.

