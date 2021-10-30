VNOTphotoshop103021a

PHOTO BY NANCY MARIK

Winners of the most stylish hats worn to  a recent regatta of the Venice Women's Sailing group, aka the Bitter Ends, are, from left, Jerri Rupert, third place; Lynn Randall, third pace; and Suki  Muller, first place.

VNOTphotoshop103021b

PHOTO BY NANCY DUNCAN, PROVIDED BY BETTY COMORA

Tap dancer Shirley Goodman, 98, with accordianist Ray Kowalski who plays weekly with the Gulf Coast Banjo Society on Thursdays at Snook Haven. Both depend on others to get around. She frequents different clubs in Sarasota nightly to tap dance. Betty Comora also is a senior entertainer - a singer and washboard player.

VNOTphotoshop103021c

VNOTphotoshop103021d

VNOTphotoshop103021e

VNOTphotoshop103021f

VNOTphotoshop103021G

SUN PHOTO BY KIM COOL

These two vultures seemed to be preening for each other on the back patio while waiting for afternoon tea. They come every afternoon at the same time.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments