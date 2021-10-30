Winners of the most stylish hats worn to a recent regatta of the Venice Women's Sailing group, aka the Bitter Ends, are, from left, Jerri Rupert, third place; Lynn Randall, third pace; and Suki Muller, first place.
Tap dancer Shirley Goodman, 98, with accordianist Ray Kowalski who plays weekly with the Gulf Coast Banjo Society on Thursdays at Snook Haven. Both depend on others to get around. She frequents different clubs in Sarasota nightly to tap dance. Betty Comora also is a senior entertainer - a singer and washboard player.
PHOTO BY NANCY MARIK
PHOTO BY NANCY DUNCAN, PROVIDED BY BETTY COMORA
These two vultures seemed to be preening for each other on the back patio while waiting for afternoon tea. They come every afternoon at the same time.
SUN PHOTO BY KIM COOL
