VENICE — Every week, Our Town presents a variety of photos from organizations and individuals in the area.
The photos can be from parties, gatherings, ceremonial donations or vacations.
Have something you’d like to share? Email Kim Cool at kcool@venicegondolier.com or Scott Lawson at scott.lawson@yoursun.com. Be sure to include information on the photograph along with a JPG file that has at least 180 DPI on it.
VNOTphotoalbum061320a
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NANCY MARIK
The surprise party attendees honoring Ann Carroll, winner of the FWSA Lilly Kaighin Award, from the Florida Women's Sailing Association were appropriately masked to follow COVID-19 guidelines. Pictured from left are: Nancy Marik, Pam Miller, Sylvia Turner, Penny Washburn, Sara Evans, Janet Molen, Shirley Geoffrion and Wendy Murray.
VNOTphotoalbum061320b
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NANCY MARIK
Ann Carroll cuts the cake that has a Sunfish with her boat name of "Hot Flash" on the hull and her sail number listed. She was celebrating winning the Florida Women's Sailing Award named for Lilly Kaighin in a virtual ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local members of the Bitter Ends held a masked party in her honor to celebrate the day of the virtual ceremony.
VNOTphotoalbum061320c
Photo by Ed Vinson
Life is returning to West Venice Avenue.
VNOTphotoalbum061320d
PHOTO BY ED VINSON
Scenes ike this one pronouncing "we are open" were the first indication of the arrival of the New Normal" in downtown Venice which was all but shut down for weeks by the Covid 19 pandemic.
VNOTphotoalbum061320e
BACK TO WORK PHOTO PROVIDED BY KAREN HARTFIELD MA,LMNC
Licensed Mental Health Counselor Karen Hartfield has reoprend her office eith socially distancewd chairs t 1978 South Tamiami Trail, Suite 8. Visit: Karenhartfieldcounseling@gmail.com
VNOTphotoalbum061320f
PHOTO FROM SUE SHULTZ
With social distancing, water aerobics is one of the safest ways to get some exercise with friends during the Covid 19 pnademic. Photo was taken at Venice Golf and Country Club pool.
VNOTphotoalbum061320g
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BARBARA KOSGROPH
Members of the American Legion No-Vel most 159 and the auxiliary celerbated the legion's 100 year anniversary in March, one of the last Venice events before social distancing becamse the New Norm.
