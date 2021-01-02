VNOTphotoalbum010221a
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VEE GARRY-CHIULLI
Larry Chiuilli works on another in a strong of jigsaw puzzles at home as the pandemic continues. He completed this on on his own in 5 days, Vee said.
VNOTphotoalbum010221b
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NIKI STEITZ
Niki Steitz was at Venice Beach on Monday, Dec. 21viewing Jupiter and Saturn at arms length of each other which will happen only once every 20 years. The last time occurring was 397 years ago.
VNOTphotoalbum010221c
PHOTO PROVIDED BY LYNNE BECKER
At Ramblers Rest Resort 1300 N River Rd Venice FL 34293 A must see at C99. Gingerbread house with a warm hearted owner and talented song writer. Have a lovely chat and Raye sings her gingerbread song along with others. Raye Rabittfoot (former production designer and author of children book series originally from Concord, MA and, most recently, Santa Fe, NM
VNOTphotoalbum010221d
PHOTO PROVIDED BY LYNNE BECKER
Raye Rabittfoot entertains at her gingerbread house in Rambler’s Rest lot C99.)
VNOTphotoalbum010221e
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHUCK SIDLOW,
Chuck Sidlow, the All American Clown, and his friends closed around for two days at Sarasota fairgrounds for the annual Sarasota Showfolks circus which was outside for the first time because of the ongoing pandemic.
VNOTphotoalbum010221f
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHUCK SIDLOW,
Chuck Sidlow, the All American Clown, donned his Santa Claus suite for te holidays.
