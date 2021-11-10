Suki Muller, right, won a competition for the most stylish hat worn to a recent regatta participated in by the Venice Women’s Sailing group, aka the Bitter Ends. Placing second was Jerri Rupert, center, and third was Lynn Randall, left.
Tap dancer Shirley Goodman, 98, with accordianist Ray Kowalski who plays weekly with the Gulf Coast Banjo Society on Thursdays at Snook Haven. Both depend on others to get around. She frequents different clubs in Sarasota nightly to tap dance. Betty Comora also is a senior entertainer — a singer and washboard player.
PHOTO provided BY NANCY MARIK
PHOTO BY NANCY DUNCAN, PROVIDED BY BETTY COMORA
PHOTO PROVIDED BY EMILY DELARM
Princess, owned by Peggy Butler was a popular entry in the Bay Indies Halloween Pet Parade.
PHOTO BY DONNA WRIGHT PROVIDED BY EMILY DELARM
Zuzu, owned by Donna Home enjoyed celebrity status in the Bay Indies Halloween Pet Parade.
PHOTO BY DONNA WRIGHT PROVIDED BY EMILY DELARM
Bay Indies Halloween Pet Parade participant Slinky Sushi has one of the most unique names at Bay Indies. The dog is owned by Peggy Moorman and Beth Nagorsky.
PHOTO BY DONNA WRIGHT PROVIDED BY EMILY DELARM
Baxter, owned by Emily LaMoore, joined his puppy friends in the Bay Indies Halloween parade.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY WYLIE CRAWFORD
Carilloneur Wylie Crawford is back at the consul of the Venice Carillon each Saturday morning at 10 a.m. for free concerts. Sit in your car or bring a chair to enjoy the unique music by one of the world's top carilloneurs. (Please do not have the car's motor running.)
