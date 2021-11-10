VNOTphotoalbum111321a

PHOTO BY NANCY MARIK

Winners of the most stylish hats worn to  a recent regattathe Venice Women's Sailing group, aka the Bitter Ends, are, from left, Jerri Rupert, third place; Lynn Randall, third pace; and Suki  Muller, first place.

VNOTphotoalbum111321b

PHOTO BY NANCY DUNCAN, PROVIDED BY BETTY COMORA

Tap dancer Shirley Goodman, 98, with accordianist Ray Kowalski who plays weekly with the Gulf Coast Banjo Society on Thursdays at Snook Haven. Both depend on others to get around. She frequents different clubs in Sarasota nightly to tap dance. Betty Comora also is a senior entertainer - a singer and washboard player.

VNOTphotoalbum111321c

PHOTO PROVIDED BY EMILY DELARM

Princess, owned by Peggy Butler was a popular entry in the Bay Indies Halloween Pet Parade.

VNOTphotoalbum111321d

PHOTO BY DONNA WRIGHT PROVIDED BY EMILY DELARM

Zuzu, owned by Donna Home enjoyed celebrity status in the Bay Indies Halloween Pet Parade.

VNOTphotoalbum111321e

PHOTO BY DONNA WRIGHT PROVIDED BY EMILY DELARM

Bay Indies Halloween Pet Parade participant Slinky Sushi has one of the most unique names at Bay Indies. The dog is owned by Peggy Moorman and Beth Nagorsky.

VNOTphotoalbum111321f

PHOTO BY DONNA WRIGHT PROVIDED BY EMILY DELARM

Baxter, owned by Emily LaMoore, joined his puppy friends in the Bay Indies Halloween parade.

VNOTphotoalbum111321G

PHOTO PROVIDED BY WYLIE CRAWFORD

Carilloneur Wylie Crawford is back at the consul of the Venice Carillon each Saturday morning at 10 a.m. for free concerts. Sit in your car or bring a chair to enjoy the unique music by one of the world's top carilloneurs. (Please do not have the car's motor running.)

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments