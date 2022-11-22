START has been busy again with charitable giving. START donated $500 to the Good Samaritan Pharmacy RX and this was matched by the Flanzer Trust Fund for a total of $!000. Those in picture from left to right: Diane Farrell, George Forcier, Carolyn Bach, Bill Palace, Lise Mills, Susan Coleman and Luldes Serrano.
Sherry Cox, at the helm, is the first woman to skipper her boat, The Ocean Suite, to victory in a Venice Sailing Squadron race. She credited Manny Hontoria as tactician for that race. He is the race captain for the club and a world class racer/sailor as well as good teacher, she said.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BY JEANNA HILLIGOS
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHARLES DORR
Clown College graduate and Ringling's youngest boss clown, Chuck Sidlow, shows a rare coverall worn by Clown College students in the 80s.
C.H, Ritt, the current president of ESA and the chairman of the Lemon Drop Regatta sponsored by ESA, is busy preparing for the event to be held Dec. 10th. 2022 at their sailing center on Lemon Bay. Several young sailors,19 years and under have registered for the regatta and registrations will be accepted until Dec. 9.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BY JEANNA HILLIGOS
PHOTO BY KIM COOL
Clown College graduate and Ringling's youngest boss clown, Chuck Sidlow, shows a rare coverall worn by Clown College students in the 80s.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHARLES DORR
PHOTO BY KIM COOL
Clown JP Theron and Bob Collins who conducts a circus tour of Sarasota for Sarasota Tours were at a pre Thanksgiving party honoring Chucko the Clown and his senior citizen programs.
