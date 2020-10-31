VNOTphotoalbum102820a

PHOTO PROVIDED BY VEE GARRY-CHIULLI

Members of Epiphany Cathedral gathered at Centennial Park, wearing masks, to read the Rosary, which members do annually in the park. They are wearing masks for the protection of others.

VNOTphotoalbum102820b

PHOTO BY VEE GARRY-CHIULLI

Members of Epiphany Cathedral prayed the Rosary to help solve problems for Americans in the pandemic.

VNOTphotoalbum102820c

PHOTO BY VEE GARRY-CHIULLI

Tom Hresko and Ed Marina lead the rosary for Our Lady of Fatima’s 103rd anniversary. The event took place Oct. 17 at Centennial Park in downtown Venice. Participants were masked and family groups were socially distanced from one another.

VNOTphotoalbum102820abc

PHOTO BY REMATA GAONA

Happy birthday to Victoria Gaona who turns 17 today, Oct. 24. She is a junior at Venice High School and dual enrolled at State College of Florida. She is a talented dancer, trapeze performer and also excels on the silks, shown here.

VNOTphotoalbum102820abd

PHOTO BY RENATA GAONA


Victoria Gaona, 17 last Saturday, Oct, 24, a junior at Venice High School, is a master performer on the Silks shown here.

VNOTphotoalbum102820d

PHOTO PROVIDED BY NIKI STEITZ

Niki and Steve Steitz celebrated their 55th Wedding Anniversary on Oct. 9. They brought carry out from Carrabbas and when it rained, they chose not to eat on the cabana but at the dining room table. Earlier in the day, They delivered Meals on Wheels together. Steve has had his route for 10 years.

VNOTphotoalbum102820e

PHOTO BY LARRY R. HUMES

The Amphitheater, located on the side of a mountain overlooking Ouray, Colorado was named for Chief Ouray, a leader of the Ute tribe for whom the city and county were named. to camp in this area during the summer months in order to enjoy the cooler temperatures. Larry and Carol Humes’ daughter, Allison, was married on this spot Oct. 9, 2020.

VNOTphotoalbum102820f

PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHETA COMETTA

Dog Friendly Gourmet, Blalock Park vendor, gave away more than 150 free hot dogs to attendees at the fundraiser Loveland by Sunset Lake.. More than 40 gift baskets were donated which helped to raise $1,400. The event was the “Everything We Missed” party.

VNOTphotoalbum102820g

PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHETTA COMETA

Sunset Lake employees Patricia Guerin, left, and Chetta Cometta participated in the fund raising event that provided $1,400 to Loveland Center.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments