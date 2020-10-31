VNOTphotoalbum102820a
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VEE GARRY-CHIULLI
Members of Epiphany Cathedral gathered at Centennial Park, wearing masks, to read the Rosary, which members do annually in the park. They are wearing masks for the protection of others.
VNOTphotoalbum102820b
PHOTO BY VEE GARRY-CHIULLI
Members of Epiphany Cathedral prayed the Rosary to help solve problems for Americans in the pandemic.
VNOTphotoalbum102820c
PHOTO BY VEE GARRY-CHIULLI
Tom Hresko and Ed Marina lead the rosary for Our Lady of Fatima’s 103rd anniversary. The event took place Oct. 17 at Centennial Park in downtown Venice. Participants were masked and family groups were socially distanced from one another.
VNOTphotoalbum102820abc
PHOTO BY REMATA GAONA
Happy birthday to Victoria Gaona who turns 17 today, Oct. 24. She is a junior at Venice High School and dual enrolled at State College of Florida. She is a talented dancer, trapeze performer and also excels on the silks, shown here.
VNOTphotoalbum102820abd
PHOTO BY RENATA GAONA
Victoria Gaona, 17 last Saturday, Oct, 24, a junior at Venice High School, is a master performer on the Silks shown here.
VNOTphotoalbum102820d
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NIKI STEITZ
Niki and Steve Steitz celebrated their 55th Wedding Anniversary on Oct. 9. They brought carry out from Carrabbas and when it rained, they chose not to eat on the cabana but at the dining room table. Earlier in the day, They delivered Meals on Wheels together. Steve has had his route for 10 years.
VNOTphotoalbum102820e
PHOTO BY LARRY R. HUMES
The Amphitheater, located on the side of a mountain overlooking Ouray, Colorado was named for Chief Ouray, a leader of the Ute tribe for whom the city and county were named. to camp in this area during the summer months in order to enjoy the cooler temperatures. Larry and Carol Humes’ daughter, Allison, was married on this spot Oct. 9, 2020.
VNOTphotoalbum102820f
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHETA COMETTA
Dog Friendly Gourmet, Blalock Park vendor, gave away more than 150 free hot dogs to attendees at the fundraiser Loveland by Sunset Lake.. More than 40 gift baskets were donated which helped to raise $1,400. The event was the “Everything We Missed” party.
VNOTphotoalbum102820g
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHETTA COMETA
Sunset Lake employees Patricia Guerin, left, and Chetta Cometta participated in the fund raising event that provided $1,400 to Loveland Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.