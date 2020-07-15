VNOTphotoalbum070420a

PHOTO PROVIDED BY DONNA STOCKE

Venice police department’s marine patrol came to the aid of some mating manatees at the jetties in Venice recently.

VNOTphotoalbum070420b

PHOTO PROVIDED BY DONNA STOCKE

Venice Police Marine Patrol protected some mating manatees from other boat traffic at the Venice jetties recently.

VNOTphotoalbum070420d

PHOTO BY GREG GILES

Photographer Adam Hutchinson prepares for a grand opening of Number 33 Gallery of the Arts on July 3 at 212 South Tamiami Trail, Suite D, Venice.

VNOTphotoalbum070420c

PHOTO PROVIDED

Friends of Chucko the Clown prepare for July 4 celebrations.

VNOTphotoalbum070420e

PHOTO PROVIDED

Chucko the Clown is ready for his July 4 special at 3 p.m. July 4 on YouTube

VNOTphotoalbum070420f

PHOTO PROVIDED BY KERRI PAINE

Melissa Bennett Culpepper 9second from left) with her two daughters Sophie, 9, and Bennett ,3, visit her former 5th grade teacher, mentor and friend, Fran Valencia, right.

VNOTphotoalbum070420g

PHOTO PROVIDED BY CLYDE BUTCHER GALLERY

Venice resident and world famous photographer Clyde Butcher is taking orders for his neqwest calenda. Here he is seen in his beloved Everglades.

VNOTphotoalbum070420h

PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE VAN WEZEL FOUNDATION

The Van Wezel Foundation announces the appointment of Susan McCreary, as its Chief Finance and Administration Officer.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments