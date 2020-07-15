VNOTphotoalbum070420a
PHOTO PROVIDED BY DONNA STOCKE
Venice police department’s marine patrol came to the aid of some mating manatees at the jetties in Venice recently.
VNOTphotoalbum070420b
PHOTO PROVIDED BY DONNA STOCKE
Venice Police Marine Patrol protected some mating manatees from other boat traffic at the Venice jetties recently.
VNOTphotoalbum070420d
PHOTO BY GREG GILES
Photographer Adam Hutchinson prepares for a grand opening of Number 33 Gallery of the Arts on July 3 at 212 South Tamiami Trail, Suite D, Venice.
VNOTphotoalbum070420c
PHOTO PROVIDED
Friends of Chucko the Clown prepare for July 4 celebrations.
VNOTphotoalbum070420e
PHOTO PROVIDED
Chucko the Clown is ready for his July 4 special at 3 p.m. July 4 on YouTube
VNOTphotoalbum070420f
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KERRI PAINE
Melissa Bennett Culpepper 9second from left) with her two daughters Sophie, 9, and Bennett ,3, visit her former 5th grade teacher, mentor and friend, Fran Valencia, right.
VNOTphotoalbum070420g
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CLYDE BUTCHER GALLERY
Venice resident and world famous photographer Clyde Butcher is taking orders for his neqwest calenda. Here he is seen in his beloved Everglades.
VNOTphotoalbum070420h
PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE VAN WEZEL FOUNDATION
The Van Wezel Foundation announces the appointment of Susan McCreary, as its Chief Finance and Administration Officer.
