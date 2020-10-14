As the coronavirus pandemic continues, it seems that there is a shortage of photos for this page. Please share photos of whatever you are doing. Send the high resolution photos straight from your camera, pad or phone to: kcool@venciegondolier.com Please do not adjust the photos in any manner.
VNOTphotoalbum101020a
SUN PHOTO BY KIM COOL
The Venice Gondolier Building looks all new after a thorough sprucing up by a group of tree trimmers, mulchers and such.
VNOTphotoalbum101020b
PHOTO PROVIDED BY ED MARTIN
The Gondolier Italian Restaurant was discovered on a vacation in North Carolina by former Venice mayor Ed Martin. The lights need to be replaced in the D and the O of the sign.
VNOTphotoalbum101020c
DRAWING PROVIDED BY CHUCK SIDLOW
Chucko the Clown is preparing for his new Halloween show, “Family Friendly Halloween Spooktacular,” that is being filmed today, Oct. 10 and will be broadcast Sunday Oct. 25 on the World of Chucko channels on YouTube and Facebook at 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. (Time was not confirmed as of the printing of this paper.)
VNOTphotoalbum101020d
Photo provided by Trish Ivey
Friends of the Osprey Junction Trailhead will present a webinar on landscaping for wildlife at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14. To register, go to: https://ojtfriends.com/webinars/.
VNOTphotoalbum101020e
SUN PHOTO BY KIM COOL
To allow for social distancing, the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers removed half its tables and will provide servers to help guests at the buffet tables.
VNOTphotoalbum101020f
PHOTO BY JUDY HARAN PROVIDED BY CYN GREENE
Cantor Marci Vitkus of the Jewish Congregation of Venice helped decorate the Sukkot built by congregation members for the recent holiday of Sukkot which continued from Oct. 2-9. See additional photos on today’s religion page.
VNOTphotoalbum101020g
PHOTO BY JUDY HARAN
Cantor Marci Vithus adds fruit and other items to the table in the sukkot built by members of the Jewish Congregation of Venice for the recent fall holiday which ended Oct. 9. See more photos on the religion page in todays’ Venice Gondolier Sun.
VNOTphotoalbum101020h
PHOTO BY MARY ELLEN O’ROUKE
This family of pelicans at the South Jetty seems to be waiting, like the rest of us, for the return to what is safe and normal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.