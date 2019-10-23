Pauline Davidson, seated center, was given a picture of “Sharky’s Pier at Sunset,” taken by professional photographer Billy Magill, during a farewell honor at the September Rinuccio Street Party at Islandwalk. Surrounding Davidson are: Mary Geekie, seated left, Sue Birmingham, Donna Magill, Carmen Gulnac, third right, Claudia Holmes, and Janine Ferraro. Standing from left are Charlie Geekie, Liz Little, Billy Magill, Bob Baker, Jeff Gulnac, Walter Holmes and Charlie Sporano.
